West Ham United have refused to end their interest in Jhon Duran and have pinpointed the Aston Villa star as their first-choice striker target despite it being increasingly unlikely that a deal will be negotiated for him to head to the London Stadium during the January transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Hammers forked out £27million in order to sign Niclas Fullkrug from Bundesliga heavyweights Borussia Dortmund in the summer, but he has spent an extensive spell on the sidelines through injury, resulting in head coach Julen Lopetegui setting his sights on bringing in further competition for Michail Antonio and Danny Ings.

Technical director Tim Steidten spearheaded West Ham's recruitment drive as they looked to build on David Moyes' productive reign, with Max Kilman being the most expensive acquisition thanks to completing a £40million switch from Wolverhampton Wanderers, but plans have been put in place to conduct further business in 2025.

Hammers' Duran Interest Refusing to Go Away

East Londoners eager to bring in youthful frontman for future

Duran has been pinpointed as West Ham's top target after the east Londoners have decided to attempt to go back into the market for a new frontman, according to GMS sources, and Lopetegui is eager to bring in a long-term option after Antonio and Ings have entered the final stages of their respective careers.

The Hammers were desperate to recruit the Colombia international during the summer, but they had proposals worth up to £35million rejected by Aston Villa and their inability to get the deal over the line has come back to haunt them as he has gone on to score seven goals in just 404 minutes of action this season.

GMS sources have been informed that West Ham are aware a January move is highly unlikely, particularly after Duran has played a key role in his current employers being on course to progress in the Champions League, but he has remained firmly on their radar as they seek additional firepower in the coming months.

Jhon Duran's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League this season compared to Michail Antonio Jhon Duran Michail Antonio Percentage of aerial duels won 50.0 34.8 Shots 4.78 2.59 Passes into the final third 2.61 1.11 Shot-creating actions 2.17 2.22 Shots on target 2.17 0.56 Goals 1.74 0.19 Statistics correct as of 25/10/2024

The capital club have suffered a significant blow since their initial pursuit as the 20-year-old penned a fresh £75,000-per-week contract at Villa Park a matter of weeks ago, which is due to keep him in the Midlands until 2030 and has put the Villans in an even stronger negotiating position ahead of potential offers.

Duran is more settled and content than he was when the summer transfer window was open for business, GMS sources have learned, while his £40million price tag is likely to have increased thanks to his prolific form and committing his long-term future to Aston Villa by signing on the dotted line.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jhon Duran is averaging a goal every 50 minutes in the Premier League this season

Duran Starting Ambition Could Help Lopetegui

Capital club may use lack of game time to their advantage

GMS sources have been told that West Ham could attempt to play on the fact that Duran is desperate to become a regular starter if they are forced to wait until next summer to get the deal over the line as he has still spent lengthy spells on the bench thanks to Ollie Watkins remaining one of the first names on the team sheet at Aston Villa.

The former Chicago Fire marksman, who headed to the Premier League for the first time in his career when he completed an £18million switch to his current employers in January 2023, is eager to avoid remaining a super-sub and that resulted in him being open to joining the Hammers or Chelsea when they came calling before the start of the season.

But West Ham may find it difficult to tempt Duran to the London Stadium if they cannot guarantee European football after he has shown that he is capable of making a telling impact in the Champions League, GMS sources understand, while there is uncertainty over whether he is willing to bide his time at Aston Villa.

The Hammers are in serious danger of facing stiff competition for the lethal finisher if it becomes clear that a deal is in the offing as GMS sources recently revealed that Chelsea have refused to rule out the possibility of making a fresh move, while Newcastle United and Serie A giants AC Milan are also among his suitors.

