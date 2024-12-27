West Ham United head coach Julen Lopetegui will turn his attentions towards luring a new striker to the London Stadium on a permanent deal if he succeeds in offloading Niclas Fullkrug during the early stages of the winter transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Jarrod Bowen moved up to second on the Hammers' list of all-time Premier League goalscorers thanks to bagging the winner in a 1-0 victory over Southampton on Boxing Day, but plans have been made to bolster the squad as the east Londoners aim to move into contention for European qualification in the second half of the campaign.

Technical director Tim Steidten led the recruitment drive as West Ham splashed the cash in the summer, with Max Kilman being the most expensive arrival after completing a £40million switch from domestic rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers, and he has been locked in discussions with Lopetegui over mid-season transfer targets.

Fullkrug Move Would Boost Hammers' Budget

Germany international only joined east Londoners in summer

Lopetegui has made a significant U-turn as he is beginning to seriously consider buying a striker when West Ham were initially expected to enter the loan market, according to GMS sources, and the Spanish tactician would have further scope to find a permanent agreement for a target if he sells Fullkrug in the opening weeks of the winter transfer window.

The Germany international headed to the capital in a £27million switch from Borussia Dortmund in August, having started the Bundesliga giants' Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid a matter of months earlier, but the Hammers are toying with the idea of sanctioning a quickfire departure.

GMS sources have been informed that West Ham have refused to rule out the possibility of showing ambition by bringing in a new first-choice marksman on a permanent deal if they can recoup the entirety of the cash they spent on Fullkrug, who grabbed an assist in their victory over strugglers Southampton earlier this week.

The 31-year-old is on a contract which allows him to pocket £90,000-per-week, and removing him from the London Stadium wage bill as well as securing a significant fee would increase the budget Lopetegui is on course to be handed to bring in reinforcements ahead of the winter window's February 3 deadline.

West Ham are eager to recruit a centre forward who boasts Premier League experience as it would result in not needing time to adjust their game, GMS sources have learned, but Lopetegui is conscious of the fact it will be difficult to sell Fullkrug and quickly acquire a replacement in the coming weeks.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Niclas Fullkrug has been limited to 233 minutes of Premier League action since his move to West Ham United

Fullkrug Staying Would Impact January Plans

Lopetegui in danger of being forced to settle for potential loan deal

GMS sources have been told that West Ham's hopes of signing a marksman on a permanent basis will be seriously impacted if they cannot offload Fullkrug as there is an expectation that Lopetegui and Steidten will have a tight budget to work with, but work is underway to uncover a smart January deal to revitalise their attack.

The Hammers have been left short of options in the final third of the pitch after Michail Antonio was forced to undergo surgery on a lower limb fracture suffered in a road traffic accident earlier this month, resulting in captain Bowen spending spells away from his preferred position on the right flank.

West Ham could turn their attentions away from attempting to strike a loan deal for Brighton & Hove Albion's Evan Ferguson if they accrue enough cash to make a permanent acquisition, GMS sources understand, with Lopetegui seeking a reliable frontman if Fullkrug's London Stadium career is cut short.

The ex-Werder Bremen talisman has been forced to contend with a long-term injury since his arrival, while GMS sources recently revealed that there has been friction between him and his boss, and the possibility of him embarking on a fresh challenge in the coming weeks has not been ruled out.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 27/12/2024