Highlights West Ham United are on course to make a new offer for Max Kilman in the coming days after deciding to keep him on their list of summer targets.

The Hammers are refusing to give up on their pursuit despite being left frustrated in their initial attempts to strike a deal with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

New West Ham head coach Julen Lopetegui has set his sights on handing Kilman the captain's armband if he heads to east London.

West Ham United are expected to step up their pursuit of Max Kilman in the coming days by heading to Wolverhampton Wanderers with an improved offer as they aim to eventually strike a deal which will see the defender head to the London Stadium before the new season, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Hammers head coach Julen Lopetegui has already bolstered his attacking options during the early stages of the summer transfer window, thanks to rubber-stamping a £25million deal which has seen Brazilian teenager Luis Guilherme make the switch from Palmeiras, while the goalkeeping department has also been strengthened.

Wes Foderingham became West Ham's second signing ahead of the 2024/25 campaign after penning a two-year contract to join at the expiry of his Sheffield United agreement, but technical director Tim Steidten is continuing to scour the market for reinforcements after being put in charge of the east Londoners' recruitment drive.

Hammers Ready to Make New Offer for Kilman

East Londoners refusing to give up on pursuit

West Ham are poised to return to Wolves with a fresh bid for Kilman in the coming days, according to GMS sources, as the capital club have made the decision to continue persisting in the hope that their Premier League counterparts will end up choosing to take the cash on offer despite being left frustrated in their initial attempts to strike a deal.

The Hammers have entered a new era after Lopetegui succeeded David Moyes in the hot-seat, and the Spanish tactician has been working closely with Steidten in a bid to improve the squad he has inherited ahead of the 2024/25 campaign getting underway with a clash against Aston Villa.

GMS sources have been informed that West Ham are expected to step up their interest in Kilman over the course of this week, amid ongoing doubts over whether Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd have a long-term future in their current surroundings, and there is confidence that he will be the subject of another proposal.

Max Kilman's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 campaign compared to Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd Max Kilman Kurt Zouma Nayef Aguerd Pass completion percentage 85.7 83.8 80.1 Percentage of dribblers tackled 75.0 62.5 72.7 Percentage of aerial duels won 70.5 57.4 60.0 Blocks 1.68 1.21 1.60 Interceptions 1.03 0.92 0.83 Statistics correct as of 01/07/2024

But it has become clear that the 2023 Europa Conference League winners will have to part with a significant fee if they want to tempt Wolves into sanctioning their captain's departure as the West Midlands outfit are refusing to lower their £45million demands due to being keen to keep him on board.

The Molineux-based outfit are in a strong negotiating position as Kilman still has four years remaining on his £50,000-per-week contract, resulting in West Ham facing an uphill struggle as they attempt to persuade their transfer target's current employers into accepting a fee which is lower than his price tag.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Max Kilman was one of only two outfield players who failed to miss a single minute of Premier League action during the 2023/24 campaign

Kilman Set to Become New Captain if Move is Concluded

Central defender is highly-rated by Lopetegui

GMS sources have learned that Kilman is aware of being highly-regarded by Lopetegui, and the Spanish tactician has set his sights on making the 27-year-old West Ham's captain for the forthcoming campaign if he ends up getting the green-light to make the switch to east London in the coming weeks.

The former Maidenhead United man made 24 appearances during Lopetegui's brief stint in charge of Wolves and, having gone on to make himself a key member of the backline under successor Gary O'Neil and wear the armband, he has shown leadership qualities in his current surroundings.

Kilman, who has been described as 'amazing' by Wanderers teammate Jose Sa, is not only gaining interest from West Ham as clubs have continued putting plans in place ahead of the summer transfer window slamming shut on August 30, leading to plenty of uncertainty over where he will be plying his trade.

But GMS recently reported that Kilman is keen to make the switch to the Hammers, which will come as a significant boost for former Real Madrid head coach Lopetegui, but the capital club will have to move quickly if they want to win the race and ensure the new head coach seals a reunion at the London Stadium.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and the Premier League