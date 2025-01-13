West Ham United are on course to make checks over whether it will be possible to lure Everton star Dominic Calvert-Lewin to the London Stadium during the remainder of the winter transfer window after Niclas Fullkrug has been forced onto the treatment table, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Germany international will be out of action for a number of weeks due to sustaining a hamstring injury during the Hammers' FA Cup third round defeat to Aston Villa, leaving new head coach Graham Potter with limited options in the lone striker role as his side prepare to face Fulham on Tuesday.

The tactician is working closely with technical director Tim Steidten and chairman David Sullivan to identify mid-season targets just a matter of months after West Ham spent big, with Max Kilman being the most expensive summer acquisition thanks to completing a £40million switch from Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Hammers Seek to Make Calvert-Lewin Checks

Potter could take advantage of 27-year-old's contract situation

West Ham are poised to make an enquiry over Calvert-Lewin's availability in the aftermath of Fullkrug being sidelined, according to GMS sources, and there is hope that there will be an opportunity to pounce for a cut-price fee as they have a modest budget ahead of the February 3 deadline.

The 27-year-old England international has entered the final six months of his £100,000-per-week contract at Everton, and the Hammers are contemplating whether to give their domestic counterparts a final chance to cash in before he potentially becomes a free agent at the end of the campaign.

GMS sources have been informed that West Ham have been put on red alert after Calvert-Lewin has failed to agree fresh terms in his current surroundings and proven his fitness by making 16 starts in all competitions this season, while he was offered to the east Londoners in a deal worth up to £35million by intermediaries in the summer.

The centre forward has been forced to contend with a managerial change at Goodison Park, with ex-Hammers chief David Moyes heading back to Merseyside on a two-and-a-half year contract as Sean Dyche's successor, and there is uncertainty over how that could have an impact on their transfer plans.

West Ham are planning to check out the feasibility and terms of a potential agreement as they are toying with the idea of landing two forwards in the coming weeks, GMS sources understand, but Potter is in danger of facing competition from Newcastle United and Serie A title-chasers Atalanta for Calvert-Lewin's signature.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dominic Calvert-Lewin boasted 82 per cent pass accuracy and won three aerial duels during Everton's most recent Premier League clash against Bournemouth

Ferguson Doubts Make Potter Assess Options

Republic of Ireland international's availability remains unclear

GMS sources have been told that West Ham have pinpointed Calvert-Lewin as an alternative option to top target Evan Ferguson as it remains unclear whether Brighton & Hove Albion are prepared to sanction the Republic of Ireland international's departure at a time when the capital club are keen to move fast.

Fullkrug's injury setback, along with Michail Antonio being out with a broken leg sustained in a road traffic accident and captain Jarrod Bowen remaining out of action, has resulted in Potter and members of the Hammers' recruitment department being desperate to make a quickfire attacking signing.

But West Ham are scouring the market for low-cost or loan acquisitions due to having limited funds, GMS sources understand, with Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi, Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford and Lille frontman Jonathan David among a host of other names being linked with a move to the London Stadium.

Related Ask Fabrizio Romano (Jan. 15, 2025) Get your questions in, and I will personally reply to three (3) of them in GIVEMESPORT's Daily Newsletter on Wednesday, January 15th 2025. Be sure to subscribe to the newsletter so you don't miss out. Here we go!

GMS sources recently revealed that Potter has been handed the opportunity to make the latter his first arrival since taking over as the Hammers' boss as the 2023 Europa Conference League winners have been involved in discussions to discover whether a move could be on the cards as the deadline edges closer.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 13/01/2025