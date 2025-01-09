West Ham United have been handed the opportunity to sign Lille star Jonathan David after the London Stadium recruitment chiefs have gone in search of adding further firepower ahead of the winter transfer window slamming shut on February 3, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Hammers have entered a new era as Graham Potter was appointed as Julen Lopetegui's successor on a two-and-a-half year contract on Thursday, and plans are being put in place alongside technical director Tim Steidten and chairman David Sullivan to make adjustments to the squad he has inherited.

David, who has been described as 'one of the best strikers in the world' by journalist Tony Marinaro, is a potential acquisition after West Ham have shown determination to be active in the transfer market due to finding themselves just seven points clear of the Premier League's relegation zone.

Hammers Given Opportunity to Recruit David

Canada international pushed in east Londoners' direction

Potter has been given the chance to make David his first signing in the West Ham hot-seat, according to GMS sources, as the Canada international has been offered to the east Londoners even though they turned down the opportunity to pounce when he was pushed in their direction in the summer.

The striker has entered the final six months of his Lille deal, which allows him to pocket in the region of £31,000-per-week at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy, meaning the Hammers can tie him down to a pre-contract agreement ahead of him joining as a free agent at the end of the campaign.

GMS sources have been informed that there has been early contact with West Ham to discover whether their feelings over David have changed since the opening days of Lopetegui's tenure and, in a significant twist, if a move to the London Stadium would be a possibility under Potter's tutelage.

Although Lille have slashed their demands for the 24-year-old to £25million due to an awareness that the winter transfer window is their last chance to cash in unless they can tempt him into making a U-turn and penning a new contract, the Hammers could face competition from Premier League rivals if they decide to up the ante.

That is because Manchester United are also expected to be offered David as they contemplate bringing in a new first-choice marksman, GMS sources have learned, but Potter will have a big say on West Ham signings and has already made it clear that he is eager to recruit fresh competition at centre forward ahead of the deadline.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jonathan David has been averaging a goal every 112 minutes in the Champions League this season, having found the back of the net four times in five starts

Ferguson Pinpointed as Leading Loan Target

New tactician could raid former employers Brighton this month

GMS sources have been told that Potter is also threatening to give the green light for West Ham to raid former employers Brighton & Hove Albion as Evan Ferguson has been pinpointed as a top target by members of the recruitment department and hierarchy, but they are waiting for indications that he is available on loan.

Although the Hammers forked out £27.5million to land Niclas Fullkrug from Borussia Dortmund in August, the Germany international has struggled with injuries and they will be without Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen as they prepare to face Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round on Friday.

West Ham's desperate search for a proven goalscorer has led to David being pushed forward as a potential recruitment option, GMS sources understand, while there have also been links with Botafogo's Igor Jesus despite the prospect of stiff competition from London rivals Fulham.

GMS sources recently revealed that the 2023 Europa Conference League winners have a real interest in winning the race for Ferguson's signature despite being forced to remain patient due to domestic counterparts Brighton weighing up whether to sanction a mid-season departure.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 09/01/2025