West Ham United head coach Graham Potter has set his sights on overcoming competition from the likes of Barcelona and winning the race for the signing of Lille star Jonathan David after making it clear to the hierarchy that he is desperate to secure additional firepower ahead of his first full season at the London Stadium helm, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the Hammers completed the loan acquisition of Evan Ferguson from Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this month, in a deal which does not include an option or obligation to buy despite forking out a significant fee, plans have been put in place to secure an alternative option in the summer.

Potter is working closely with Kyle Macaulay, following his appointment as head of recruitment in January, to pinpoint transfer targets and attempt to steal a march on rival suitors as he aims to build on the eye-catching victory over Premier League title-chasers Arsenal last weekend.

Hammers Fear Missing Out in Race for David

Frontman could sign pre-contract agreement with another suitor

Potter is pushing for West Ham to beat Barcelona to the signing of David in preparation for next season, according to GMS sources, but there are internal concerns that the east Londoners will struggle to turn his head after they rejected the chance to lure him to the Premier League less than 12 months ago.

The striker is on course to become a free agent in the summer as he has entered the final five months of a deal which allows him to pocket in excess of £30,000-per-week at Lille, giving the Hammers and other admirers outside France a golden opportunity to tie him down to a pre-contract agreement.

GMS sources have been informed that West Ham have set their sights on profiting from Barcelona's financial situation as it is unclear whether the La Liga title-chasers will have the funds to land David, who has found the back of the net 20 times in all competitions this term, despite being the highest-profile club showing interest.

The 2023 UEFA Conference League winners are in the market for attacking reinforcements after Niclas Fullkrug has spent lengthy spells of the season on the treatment table, following a £27.5million move from Borussia Dortmund in August, and Michail Antonio is also out of action after suffering a broken leg in a car accident.

West Ham have previously been offered David's services, with the most recent occasion being last summer as Lille looked to cash in when it became clear that he was not on course to pen an extended contract, but GMS sources have learned that it was decided by influential figures that it was not in their best interests to progress talks.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jonathan David has been averaging a goal every 143 minutes in Ligue 1 this season

David Pinpointed as Option to Improve Attack

East Londoners vying to secure two centre forwards in summer

GMS sources have been told that Potter is spearheading West Ham's altered stance over making a move for David as the tactician is very keen to enhance his attack by bringing in two strikers when the transfer window reopens for business after being forced to deploy the likes of captain Jarrod Bowen out of position due to a lack of options.

Having seen the 25-year-old shine at Lille - which has led to him being described as a 'superstar' by Canada international teammate Jonathan Osorio - there is a strong belief that he fits the bill as the Hammers look to return to regularly challenging for a European qualification berth in the upcoming campaigns.

Influential figures at West Ham are adamant that David would fit the new vision at the London Stadium and they are prepared to push the boat out to sign him, GMS sources understand, but their pursuit is currently in hope more than expectation as there are fears that Barcelona are not the only Champions League big-hitters to have been in contact with him over a move.

Although GMS sources recently revealed the east Londoners and cross-city rivals Tottenham Hotspur were concerned that the ex-Gent marksman had already made progress in talks with an alternative suitor when he was no longer being touted around as the winter deadline edged closer, Potter has remained determined to win the race for his signature.

