West Ham United defender Kurt Zouma is close to completing a move to Dubai-based side Al-Ahli, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein.

Julen Lopetegui's side completed the signing of Max Kilman earlier in the summer transfer window, meaning the Hammers now have a wealth of options at the back. Zouma is a significant earner at the London Stadium, and with his game time likely limited next season, the capital club have made the decision to offload him.

The French centre-back now appears to be heading to Dubai, and the Hammers' financial situation improves as £125k-a-week worth of wages comes off the books.

Kurt Zouma Close to Leaving West Ham

He's set to undergo a medical

The Athletic reporter Ornstein has now confirmed that a deal has been agreed between West Ham and Al-Ahli for the permanent transfer of Zouma. The French centre-back will leave for free and is set to undergo a medical and sign on the dotted line...

"Done deal between Shabab Al-Ahli & West Ham United for permanent transfer of Kurt Zouma. Agreement reached by clubs - #WHUFC centre-back to Dubai-based side on free transfer. 1yr left on contract so wages saved. Set to take medical + sign."

Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma Stats (2023/24 Premier League) Aguerd Zouma Appearances 21 33 Goals 1 3 Yellow cards 1 3 Minutes played 2,358 2,839

Zouma did feature heavily for West Ham last season, but a new manager could be looking to go into a new direction under Lopetegui. Kilman has now arrived, while the likes of Nayef Aguerd and Konstantinos Mavropanos are also options at the back for the former Wolverhampton Wanderers manager.

Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT that West Ham are working on multiple deals at the moment, including Jean-Clair Todibo. The Nice centre-back is also a target for Juventus, so it could be a difficult deal to get over the line for the Hammers. Replacing Zouma with Todibo could be a smart move, and it appears Tim Steidten and his team are continuing to splash the cash after an impressive summer transfer window.

Crysencio Summerville, Guido Rodriguez, and Niclas Fullkrug are among those to have already arrived through the door.

West Ham Targeting Kieran Trippier

The experienced defender could leave

According to a report from The Telegraph, West Ham have identified Newcastle United right-back Kieran Trippier as an option for the summer transfer window. Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Kyle Walker-Peters were also targets for the Hammers, and Trippier has now been added to the shortlist.

At the age of 33, Trippier could be searching for his last big contract in his career. Whether West Ham pull the trigger remains to be seen, but Newcastle might be considering sanctioning a sale considering his age.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt