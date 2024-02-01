Highlights West Ham United's search for a forward in the 2024 winter transfer window has been unsuccessful, with the Irons set to wait until the summer market.

David Moyes' side have shown interest in Plymouth Argyle striker Morgan Whittaker, who could cost between £10m-£15m.

West Ham are considering selling players like Said Benrahma and Pablo Fornals to facilitate incoming transfers, while also looking to sign a winger on loan.

West Ham United would like to sign another forward at the London Stadium but have been unable to find the right player during the 2024 winter transfer window, as journalist Paul Brown suggests a summer move could be more likely.

The Irons have endured a quiet market and look set to be disappointed in their attempts to bolster David Moyes’ Hammers squad with another attacking addition in the window’s remaining hours.

West Ham looking for a forward, but late winter move unlikely

According to a recent report from Football Insider, West Ham have been credited with an interest in Plymouth Argyle striker Morgan Whittaker. Fulham and Brentford join the Irons, with both clubs having representatives present in Argyle’s 1-1 FA Cup Fourth Round tie at Leeds United on 27th January.

The Championship outfit are eager to keep the striker and will pay a high fee to land the 23-year-old. Sources have claimed that Whittaker could cost between £10m-£15m in the late stages of the 2024 winter transfer window.

Meanwhile, The Evening Standard reports that West Ham will not delay making a bid to sign Chelsea striker Armando Broja. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers want to strike a late loan deal to sign the 22-year-old.

Following Michail Antonio’s setback in returning from a knee injury, Moyes will feel that his West Ham squad lacks options in attacking areas. However, the club seems to have accepted the option of waiting until the 2024 summer transfer window to sign a forward.

Michail Antonio - 2023/24 stats Appearances 14 Minutes 884 Goals 2 Assists 2 Yellow cards 3 Stats according to Transfermarkt, correct as of 31-01-24

Paul Brown - West Ham haven’t found a forward worth signing this winter

Brown believes any incoming West Ham business could depend on the club’s ability to sell players such as Said Benrahma and Pablo Fornals. The journalist hints that the Irons are looking towards the summer market in their hunt for a striker. Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think any incoming business probably depends on some of those guys [Benrahma and Fornals] leaving because I don't think West Ham have found the striker they want in this window. I don't think the kind of player they need in that position is available this month. So, while they’re willing to wait until the summer, they would like to bring in another forward but haven't found one yet that they believe is worth pushing the boat out on.”

West Ham looking to sell Benrahma and Fornals

According to Romano, West Ham have turned down a loan proposal from Fulham for the services of Benrahma. The 28-year-old is currently in Lyon ahead of completing a switch to the French giants in a temporary deal that includes a £15m buy-out option.

Meanwhile, The Guardian journalist Jacob Steinberg has claimed that Real Betis are pushing to sign Fornals, and a Crystal Palace move for Maxwel Cornet hasn’t been ruled out. The same journalist also reports that West Ham are looking to sign a winger on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Moyes’ side are back in Premier League action this evening, welcoming AFC Bournemouth to the London Stadium.