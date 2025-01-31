West Ham United have put a move for Andre Silva on the back-burner and will only attempt to lure the RB Leipzig star to the London Stadium in an eleventh-hour deal if it becomes clear that alternative targets are out of reach in the final days of the winter transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Hammers head coach Graham Potter is in the market for further firepower after Niclas Fullkrug - who completed a £27.5million switch from Borussia Dortmund in the summer - has been forced onto the sidelines and Michail Antonio underwent surgery following his involvement in a road traffic accident.

Kyle Macaulay is poised to play a crucial role in West Ham's attempts to conduct late business after leaving Chelsea to become the east Londoners' recruitment analyst earlier this month, and Silva has been pinpointed as a potential acquisition as they continue their search ahead of the 11pm deadline on Monday.

Hammers Forcing Silva to Play Waiting Game

East Londoners confident of being able to land 29-year-old

West Ham have put a move for Silva on hold as they want to continue assessing the market, according to GMS sources, but there is confidence that they will be able to secure his services if they enter the final 48 hours of the transfer window and have not been successful in their efforts to acquire an alternative target.

Despite beating Manchester United to the striker's signature when he sealed a £30million switch from Bundesliga counterparts Eintracht Frankfurt in July 2021, Leipzig have preferred the likes of Benjamin Sesko and Lois Openda in attack, leading to them being open to sanctioning his exit at the season's halfway point.

GMS sources have been informed that West Ham have pinpointed Silva as a fall-back option in the event of missing out on other marksmen in the coming days, with them believing his current employers' willingness to do business has given them more time to discover whether there are better-suited frontmen on the market before thrashing out a deal.

The 29-year-old Portugal international's struggles to break into the forefront of head coach Marco Rose's plans, combined with the fact he has entered the final 18 months of a contract which allows him to pocket in the region of £115,000-per-week when bonuses are triggered, has resulted in his current employers being open to offers.

West Ham received an encouraging response after holding discussions over the possibility of signing Silva earlier this month, GMS sources recently revealed, leading to the capital club deliberating whether they should get the deal wrapped up as they desperately seek further ammunition in the final third of the pitch.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Andre Silva has been limited to just 130 minutes of Bundesliga action this season

Potter Not Ruling Out Last-Gasp Silva Swoop

Tactician desperate to avoid failing to secure fresh firepower

GMS sources have been told that West Ham have refused to rule out the possibility of landing Silva in the coming days, despite biding their time at this stage, as Potter is desperate to avoid a situation where his side head into the remainder of the campaign without a fresh centre forward in their ranks.

The Hammers are pushing for the arrival of Evan Ferguson, having been locked in talks with Premier League rivals Brighton & Hove Albion over the possibility of a loan or permanent switch, but there is an awareness that they need to have alternative options lined up due to not being his only admirers.

Related Sky Sports: West Ham Working on 'Amazing' Striker Signing for Potter West Ham United are keen on a Premier League striker after seeing bids for Ricardo Pepi turned down.

Silva is among those names to have been explored as Potter aims to bolster the squad he inherited from predecessor Julen Lopetegui earlier this month, GMS sources understand, and West Ham could turn their attentions towards getting him through the London Stadium door if other moves do not come to fruition.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 31/01/2025

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox