West Ham United may be handed the opportunity to strike a last-minute deal which sees Marcus Rashford head to the London Stadium if the Manchester United star cannot seal an overseas move in the final days of the winter transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Hammers entered a new era when Graham Potter was appointed as their new head coach earlier this month, with the former Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion chief penning a two-and-a-half-year contract to succeed Julen Lopetegui, and plans have been put in place to secure reinforcements ahead of Monday's deadline.

Kyle Macaulay will play a pivotal role in late business after West Ham finalised a deal to land the recruitment analyst from Chelsea last week, and there is a growing possibility that Rashford will swap Premier League rivals Manchester United for a fresh challenge in the capital in the coming days.

Rashford May Grasp Chance to Join Hammers

England international running out of time to seal Old Trafford exit

Rashford could seriously consider a move to West Ham if he is forced to seek an emergency exit route from Manchester United after an overseas switch fails to come to fruition, according to GMS sources, but his current employers would have to continue covering the majority of his salary in order to facilitate the transfer.

The England international is on a contract which allows him to pocket £300,000-per-week before bonuses, which the Hammers cannot entertain paying if he joins on loan, but there is a temptation to pounce after it has become clear that he is desperate to walk away from Old Trafford midway through the campaign.

GMS sources have been informed that Rashford's representatives are aware West Ham are open to handing him Premier League game time as long as Manchester United are prepared to compromise on their demands, and the chances of him still being in his current surroundings beyond the February 3 deadline are dwindling.

The Red Devils' preference at the start of the transfer window was to sell the forward for £40million, but suitors have not been in a position to meet his price tag and match the personal terms he is seeking due to fears of breaching spending rules, and the Hammers are circling as Potter aims to strengthen the squad he inherited from Lopetegui.

West Ham are willing to offer Rashford a last-minute chance to depart boyhood club Manchester United if he cannot find an alternative solution, GMS sources have learned, but there is an awareness that his wish is to test himself abroad after gaining interest from Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and Monaco.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marcus Rashford has been averaging a Premier League goal every 246 minutes this season, having found the back of the net four times in 15 appearances

Red Devils Likely to Facilitate Rashford Swoop

Winger's current employers willing to cover large portion of wages

GMS sources have been told that West Ham have secured a major boost in their pursuit as Manchester United are likely to accept a proposal which involves continuing to cover a large portion of Rashford's pay package because thriving in a new environment could result in his value increasing ahead of a potential permanent departure in the summer.

The 27-year-old - who has been described as 'world-class' by teammate Rasmus Hojlund - publicly confirmed his desire to leave the Red Devils last month, and the Hammers are looking to take advantage as they seek further firepower in the absence of Jamaica international Michail Antonio and summer acquisition Niclas Fullkrug.

There is growing confidence that Rashford has made his final appearance in a Manchester United shirt and will not be handed game time if he remains at Old Trafford, GMS sources understand, while there have been suggestions that he is not on speaking terms with head coach Ruben Amorim after falling out.

GMS sources recently revealed that the Red Devils' academy graduate has refused to rule out the possibility of joining West Ham if they make an audacious loan bid, and the form of former teammate Jesse Lingard during a previous temporary spell with the east Londoners has led to optimism that the move could pay off as he aims to get his career back on track.

