West Ham United have been handed a significant boost in their pursuit of Marcus Rashford as the Manchester United star has refused to rule out the possibility of completing a loan switch to the London Stadium if a move overseas fails to come to fruition, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Hammers entered a new era last week as Graham Potter was appointed as their head coach on a two-and-a-half-year contract, and he is working closely with technical director Tim Steidten and chairman David Sullivan to identify transfer targets as he aims to make adjustments to the squad he inherited from predecessor Julen Lopetegui.

Brazilian winger Luis Guilherme has been put on the market as West Ham are determined to boost their budget ahead of the winter window's February 3 deadline, and the east Londoners are keeping tabs on Rashford's situation ahead of potentially offering a route out of Manchester United.

Rashford Refusing to Rule Out Hammers Deal

Potter showing interest in landing 27-year-old on temporary basis

West Ham are considering heading to the negotiating table with an audacious late loan rescue package for Rashford if he is unable to secure a move away from the Premier League in the coming weeks, according to GMS sources, and the wantaway Manchester United winger could be open to a temporary switch to the capital.

The Hammers have decided to play the waiting game instead of jumping into the market for the England international as his salary at Old Trafford, which allows him to pocket up to £375,000-per-week if bonuses are triggered, is proving to be a major stumbling block as they are not in a position to cover the entirety of his salary.

GMS sources have been informed that West Ham can only afford to land Rashford if Manchester United become so desperate to offload him that they are prepared to subsidise a large chunk of his payment package, and there is an awareness that his current employers want to get him off their books in order to bring in fresh faces.

The Red Devils' preference has been to sell their academy graduate for £40million, but they have been struggling to persuade suitors to make the plunge due to being unable to meet the price tag and personal terms he is seeking as he goes in search of a fresh challenge midway through the campaign.

AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona are among a host of clubs to have shown interest in taking Rashford away from the Premier League, GMS sources have learned, and that is the sort of opportunity he is craving even though he is prepared to listen to West Ham if a move abroad is not possible and the saga drags into the final week of the transfer window.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marcus Rashford has been averaging a Premier League goal every 246 minutes this season, having found the back of the net four times in 15 appearances

Rashford Could Take Inspiration from Lingard

Former teammate had productive spell at London Stadium

GMS sources have been told that former Manchester United teammate Jesse Lingard's productive loan spell with West Ham in 2021 has given Rashford confidence that the London Stadium could be an ideal landing spot as he aims to reignite his career, but Potter winning the race for an agreement is a long shot at this stage due to widespread interest.

The 27-year-old striker is desperate to leave his boyhood club and, having been described as 'world-class' by the Red Devils' Rasmus Hojlund, the Hammers are continuing to monitor his situation as they look to make a late push for a European qualification spot during the remainder of the season.

West Ham are prepared to acquire two forwards if the right opportunities crop up at a bargain price, GMS sources understand, with Taiwo Awoniyi, Rodrigo Muniz and Evan Ferguson - of Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Brighton & Hove Albion respectively - firmly on their radar as options.

GMS sources recently revealed that Rashford's hopes of sealing a move to AC Milan are in danger of being ended as Serie A rules mean they cannot sign him and Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker, which could open the door for the east Londoners to pounce in the coming weeks.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 16/01/2025