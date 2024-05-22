Highlights West Ham United are eyeing a move for Victor Boniface after making plans for the early stages of incoming head coach Julen Lopetegui's reign.

The Hammers have the Nigeria international on their radar despite ongoing doubts over whether Bayer Leverkusen would sanction his exit.

Youssef En-Nesyri, Serhou Guirassy and Armando Broja have also been earmarked as potential acquisitions as Tim Steidten leads West Ham's recruitment drive.

West Ham United are huge admirers of Bayer Leverkusen star Victor Boniface and will intensify their search for a new first-choice striker after incoming head coach Julen Lopetegui is officially unveiled as David Moyes' successor in the London Stadium hot-seat, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Hammers brought the curtain down on the 2023/24 campaign by suffering a 3-1 defeat at the hands of champions Manchester City, resulting in the east Londoners finishing ninth in the Premier League table and securing just one win from their last eight fixtures in all competitions.

The loss at the Etihad Stadium marked the end of Moyes' reign, having been confirmed that the Scottish tactician would vacate his position by mutual consent earlier this month, and preparations are being made ahead of Lopetegui having the opportunity to strengthen the squad he is set to inherit during the summer transfer window.

Hammers Keen on Landing Boniface After Putting Plans in Place

East Londoners interested despite doubts over availability

West Ham 'really like' Boniface, according to GMS sources, and technical director Tim Steidten is looking more seriously at potential frontman acquisitions ahead of the transfer window reopening for business in the coming weeks thanks to putting plans in place just a matter of days after Moyes' second spell in the hot-seat came to an end.

It is understood that the German will have a major say on the profile of arrivals, having been made responsible for the Hammers' overarching player recruitment strategy and scouting department when he headed to the London Stadium 10 months ago, and he has wasted no time in focusing on the details of potential deals.

Boniface is firmly on West Ham's radar after he played a significant role in their hopes of winning silverware coming to an end, having grabbed one of his 21 goals of the season during Leverkusen's Europa League quarter-final first leg win over the capital club, and he would offer Michail Antonio stiff competition for a regular starting berth.

Victor Boniface's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Michail Antonio Victor Boniface Michail Antonio Shots 4.42 1.60 Shots on target 1.74 0.74 Key passes 1.28 0.43 Expected goals 0.90 0.31 Goals 0.81 0.32 Assists 0.47 0.11 Statistics correct as of 21/05/2024

But GMS sources have been informed that the Nigeria international's availability is questionable as his current employers' head coach Xabi Alonso, who has described him as the 'complete' striker, is desperate to have the 23-year-old among his options heading into the 2024/25 campaign.

Boniface has played a pivotal role in Leverkusen going unbeaten in all competitions throughout the entire season, resulting in the newly-crowned Bundesliga champions being unwilling to entertain sanctioning his departure unless a formal offer which surpasses £47million is tabled.

GMS sources understand that Lopetegui is set to be announced as Moyes' successor on Thursday, and West Ham are keen to start building for next term as soon as the former Real Madrid and Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach has rubber-stamped his arrival in the hot-seat.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Victor Boniface registered 83 shots over the course of the Bundesliga campaign, a figure which was only surpassed by Bayern Munich's Harry Kane, Lois Openda of RB Leipzig, and Stuttgart duo Deniz Undav and Serhou Guirassy

Lopetegui Could Attract En-Nesyri to London Stadium

Long-term target has previously featured under incoming head coach

GMS sources have been told that long-term West Ham target Youssef En-Nesyri could finally be attainable following Lopetegui's appointment as the Morocco international scored 36 goals and produced three assists while the incoming Hammers chief was in charge of La Liga side Sevilla.

The Hammers are looking into the possibility of being able to lure the marksman away from the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium, meaning that last season's Europa Conference League winners are assessing alternative options ahead of potentially being frustrated in their pursuit of Boniface.

Stuttgart talisman Serhou Guirassy also features high on the list of possible acquisitions after enjoying a campaign to remember at the MHP Arena, having got his name on the scoresheet 30 times in as many appearances, while he is being viewed as a bargain option due to having a modest release clause written into his contract.

Although West Ham could also consider making a move for Chelsea's Armando Broja if his price tag drops following an underwhelming loan spell at Fulham during the second half of the season, GMS sources recently revealed that Wolves may provide Lopetegui with competition for an agreement.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and the Bundesliga