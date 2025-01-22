West Ham United have been given confidence that a winter deal for Andre Silva is possible after members of the London Stadium recruitment department touched base with RB Leipzig as head coach Graham Potter goes in search of his first signing at the helm, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the Hammers bolstered their attacking options by raiding the Bundesliga in the summer, with Niclas Fullkrug completing a £27.5million switch from Borussia Dortmund, injuries have resulted in the east Londoners contemplating whether to head in a similar direction before the winter transfer window slams shut on February 3.

Having finalised a deal which will see Kyle Macaulay leave Chelsea to become West Ham's recruitment analyst in the aftermath of suffering a 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace last weekend, Potter has set his sights on making adjustments to the squad he inherited from predecessor Julen Lopetegui.

Hammers Handed Opportunity to Recruit Silva

East Londoners hold talks over landing Portugal international

West Ham have received an encouraging response after holding discussions over the possibility of signing Silva, according to GMS sources, leading to the capital club deliberating whether they should head to the negotiating table as they desperately seek further firepower for the second half of the campaign.

Although Leipzig beat Manchester United to the 29-year-old striker's signature when he completed a £30million switch from Bundesliga counterparts Eintracht Frankfurt in July 2021, he has struggled to work his way into the forefront of head coach Marco Rose's plans due to facing competition from the likes of Benjamin Sesko and Lois Openda.

GMS sources have been informed that West Ham are still not actively chasing Silva as they are continuing to assess their options, but they discovered that getting the deal over the line would be possible when they decided to contact his current employers to find out more about his availability.

The Portugal international has entered the final 18 months of a contract which allows him to pocket close to £115,000-per-week when bonuses are triggered, leading to Leipzig being open to sanctioning his departure this month as there are fears that his valuation will continue decreasing as he nears the expiry of his agreement.

West Ham were keen to discover whether a mid-season move for Silva would be plausible after seeing Fullkrug join Michail Antonio and captain Jarrod Bowen on the sidelines, GMS sources have learned, and they are still plotting their next move instead of rushing into negotiations with Leipzig.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Andre Silva has been limited to just 130 minutes of Bundesliga action this season

Sullivan Has Reservations Over Emegha Move

Strasbourg frontman has worked his way onto Potter's radar

GMS sources have been told that chairman David Sullivan has had reservations about green-lighting a move for Emanuel Emegha despite West Ham having a genuine interest, resulting in it becoming increasingly unlikely that the Strasbourg frontman will arrive at the London Stadium in the coming days.

Having been forced to contend with Aston Villa turning down a £57million bid for Jhon Duran earlier this month, the Hammers have been casting their net far and wide as they go in search of a centre forward capable of igniting their attack as they aim to climb into the top half of the Premier League.

Potter is having a big say when it comes to West Ham's recruitment and added Emegha to his shortlist after securing information from contacts who have been monitoring the Dutchman's performances this season, GMS sources understand, but Sullivan's reluctance to lodge a bid and Chelsea mulling over whether to raid their sister club has complicated matters.

GMS sources recently revealed that Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford is open to joining the Hammers if bagging an overseas move fails to come to fruition, but the east Londoners do not want their search for a new first-choice marksman to drag into the final hours of the transfer window.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 22/01/2025