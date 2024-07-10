Highlights West Ham United target Reiss Nelson is willing to make the switch to the London Stadium after deciding that he wants to remain in the capital if he leaves Arsenal.

The Hammers are contemplating whether to formalise their interest after stopping short of opening discussions with the winger's current employers.

Fulham are also among the admirers to consider handing Nelson a route out of his current surroundings after struggling for game time.

West Ham United have been boosted ahead of potentially attempting to lure Reiss Nelson to the London Stadium as the Arsenal star is open to completing the move after deciding that his preference is to remain in the capital if he leaves his current surroundings, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Hammers have entered a new era under head coach Julen Lopetegui, with the Spanish tactician succeeding David Moyes in the dugout, and he has already been backed in the transfer market as Max Kilman completed a £40million switch from Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this month.

Although the central defender has been the most expensive acquisition for West Ham since the summer window opened for business, technical director Tim Steidten is overseeing the recruitment drive and looking to raid Arsenal 12 months after Declan Rice headed in the opposite direction for £105million.

Nelson Willing to Make Switch to Hammers

Winger refusing to rule out leaving Arsenal during summer

West Ham have been handed renewed optimism of being able to win the race for Nelson's signature as he has already shown an openness to joining the 2023 Europa Conference League winners, according to GMS sources, after being left frustrated by his lack of opportunities last season.

Although Arsenal came within touching distance of being crowned champions before falling agonisingly short, their academy graduate was forced to contend with a bit-part role and was only handed 257 minutes of top flight action as Bukayo Saka has made himself one of the first names on the team sheet.

Nelson's lack of game time has resulted in West Ham eyeing a potential opportunity to pounce as they seek fresh competition for the likes of Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus, and GMS sources have been informed that Lopetegui's transfer target is keen to remain in London if he embarks on a fresh challenge.

Reiss Nelson's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League compared to Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus Reiss Nelson Jarrod Bowen Mohammed Kudus Percentage of shots on target 38.7 36.2 25.4 Shots 2.07 2.22 2.43 Key passes 1.67 1.16 1.01 Passes into the penalty area 1.53 0.64 1.05 Goals 0.27 0.30 0.29 Assists 0.13 0.21 0.22 Statistics correct as of 10/07/2024

The winger still has three years remaining on his £100,000-per-week contract, resulting in Arsenal being in a strong negotiating position if their capital rivals or another admirer heads to the negotiating table, but he could be handed the opportunity to move onto pastures new after being unable to move into the forefront of boss Mikel Arteta's plans.

GMS sources are aware that Nelson is open-minded about leaving his boyhood club ahead of the August 30 deadline as he is desperate to secure increased amounts of game time during the fast-approaching 2024/25 campaign, and a switch to West Ham cannot be ruled out at this stage.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Reiss Nelson has made seven appearances against West Ham United, winning on four occasions

East Londoners Consider Upping Ante in Nelson Pursuit

GMS sources have learned that West Ham have not made firm contact with Arsenal over a potential deal for Nelson, having only wrapped up the big-money arrival of Kilman a matter of days ago, but they are seriously contemplating whether to test their capital rivals' resolve with a bid.

Fulham have also shown interest in the 24-year-old, but head coach Marco Silva has pinpointed the former England under-21 international's Emirates Stadium teammate Emile Smith Rowe as his primary target, resulting in the Hammers having a window of opportunity to steal a march on the Cottagers.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GMS that Nelson has asked Arsenal to notify him if any offers are tabled over the course of the summer transfer window as he is eager to assess all of his options, giving West Ham further hope of being able to turn his head if they make their move.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt