Highlights Fulham's loan approach for West Ham United winger Said Benrahma has been rejected, and he is now in Lyon finalising a loan deal to sign for the Ligue 1 outfit.

Benrahma has struggled for gametime under David Moyes and his recent red card may have sealed his exit from the London Stadium.

Despite earlier reports of Benrahma being undecided, he is now in France and expected to complete the loan move before the transfer window closes.

Fulham have seen a loan approach for West Ham United winger Said Benrahma rejected on Deadline Day, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirms the latest on a developing transfer saga.

Marco Silva has been looking to make an attacking addition in the final hours of the 2024 winter transfer window but has been thwarted in his attempts to acquire the Irons star’s signature.

Benrahma unlikely to sign for Fulham with Lyon move on the cards

After a late loan bid from Fulham was rejected, Benrahma is currently in Lyon, where West Ham and the Ligue 1 outfit aim to finalise a loan deal until the end of the 2023/24 season.

The 28-year-old has struggled for regular gametime under David Moyes this season and won’t be in the Scot’s good books after being sent off in the Irons’ 1-0 FA Cup Third Round replay defeat at Bristol City in January. The dismissal may well end up being Benrahma’s final action in a West Ham shirt, with confirmation of a loan move to Lyon seemingly imminent.

Earlier on Deadline Day, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT that the Algeria winger was undecided about leaving the London Stadium for Lyon. But Romano has confirmed that Benrahma is in France, preparing to complete a loan move in the final hours of the 2024 winter transfer window, with the deal having a £15m option to buy the star. The Italian journalist reported on X:

“West Ham have rejected Fulham late approach for Saïd Benrahma — it was for straight loan. Benrahma, in Lyon to complete his move to OL in the final hours.”

Said Benrahma - Premier League career in numbers Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards 2020-21 30 1 6 0 2021-22 32 8 6 0 2022-23 35 6 3 0 2023-24 13 0 1 1 Stats according to Transfermarkt, stats correct as of 01-02-24

Alternative transfer Deadline Day deal options for Fulham

Fulham have been credited with interest in several targets as the transfer window’s closure edges closer. According to Romano, Fulham are waiting for Chelsea to respond to their loan-to-buy offer for Chelsea striker Armando Broja.

The Cottagers are hoping to sign cover for Raul Jimenez, who came off injured in the west London outfit’s 0-0 Premier League stalemate with Everton on 31st January. However, Fulham face competition, with Wolverhampton Wanderers also expressing an interest in signing Broja on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Meanwhile, The Guardian journalist Ed Aarons has claimed that Fulham are in talks with Lyon over the potential signing of Rayan Cherki. The Ligue 1 outfit are expected to demand around £35m with 18 months remaining on the France U21 international’s contract with the Ligue 1 outfit. The forward would offer cover on both flanks for Silva’s side, hoping to retain their Premier League status at the end of the 2023/24 season at Craven Cottage.

Fulham return to action when they travel to Burnley on 3rd February before hosting AFC Bournemouth on the 10th. The Cottagers close out the month with difficult clashes against Aston Villa and Manchester United but will hope to generate enough points to pull clear of a Premier League relegation battle.