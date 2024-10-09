AC Milan midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek could make a surprise Premier League return in the January transfer window with West Ham United showing an interest in his signature, according to talkSPORT.

Sources close to the 28-year-old have reportedly revealed that his name has been circulated to multiple clubs recently, with the Hammers said to among the most interested parties in the former Chelsea star.

Loftus-Cheek has found himself dropped to the substitutes' bench under new boss Paulo Fonseca in September, despite playing a leading role under Stefano Pioli last season. Reports in Italy now claim that Fonseca’s recent switch to a 4-4-2 formation means that the Portuguese manager currently considers Loftus-Cheek a reserve option.

Last season, the 10-cap England international made 40 appearances for the Rossoneri across all competitions, scoring 10 goals and registering two assists, while predominantly being utilised as an attacking midfielder.

The 28-year-old, who has been described as 'phenomenal', is yet to score or assist in his first eight appearances this season and could soon be offered a way out of San Siro at the turn of the year.

West Ham Eye Loftus-Cheek

Cobham graduate could return to England

If Loftus-Cheek were to join West Ham in January, he would become the 10th senior arrival of Julen Lopetegui’s tenure at the London Stadium. The Hammers welcomed several new faces in the summer transfer window, including the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug, Carlos Soler and Guido Rodriguez.

However, the team has struggled so far this season and after seven rounds of matches, the east London club sit 12th in the Premier League, having collected eight points going into the October international break.

Loftus-Cheek’s arrival at the London Stadium would bring much-needed top-flight experience. The central midfielder has over 150 Premier League appearances to his name, having represented Chelsea, Fulham, and Crystal Palace in previous spells, while also having ten caps for England and having played in the Champions League.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek AC Milan Stats (2024/25 Serie A) Games 6 Starts 4 Goals / assists 0 / 0 Pass completion % 89.9 Expected goals 0.3 Expected assisted goals 1.1 Minutes played 409

The 28-year-old, who worked his way through the youth ranks at Cobham, made 33 appearances across all competitions in his final season at Chelsea in 2022/23. In July 2023, Loftus-Cheek signed a four-year deal at San Siro and helped AC Milan to a second-place finish in Serie A last season.

Ings and Antonio Could Depart in January

West Ham may cash in on striker duo

West Ham United strikers Michail Antonio and Danny Ings could leave the club in the January transfer window, before their contracts expire at the end of the season, Football Insider has revealed.

The Hammers are reportedly considering a move for a new striker in the new year and may need to free up squad space by offloading two of their veteran forwards in 2025.

Amid Niclas Fullkrug’s struggles at the start of the season, Ings and Antonio have featured in a combined 11 games for West Ham so far, scoring one goal and providing one assist under Lopetegui.

The potential departure of the duo would free up significant wages, as they currently earn a combined £210,000 per week at the London Stadium.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt - Correct as of 09-10-24.