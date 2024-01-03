Highlights West Ham United are willing to cash in on Said Benrahma after he has gained interest from the likes of Lyon and Fulham.

The Algeria international's lack of game time has led to being overlooked for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes Benrahma needs to embark on a fresh challenge after numerous suitors have emerged.

West Ham United star Said Benrahma is 'not going to cut it' at the London Stadium and has attracted interest ahead of a potential departure, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT who the winger could join before the winter window's deadline.

Having ended the Hammers' lengthy wait for silverware by clinching the Europa Conference League trophy at the end of last season, boss David Moyes spent close to £120million on reinforcements during the summer as he aimed to keep heading in the right direction despite being forced to contend with Declan Rice's exit.

Mohammed Kudus was among the fresh faces to arrive in the capital, with West Ham forking out £38million in order to tempt Eredivisie giants Ajax into sanctioning the move, and his performances have led to Benrahma falling down the pecking order.

Hammers open to selling Benrahma

West Ham are preparing to offload Benrahma after the transfer window reopened for business at the turn of the year, according to MailOnline, and his availability has led to domestic rivals Fulham and Ligue 1 side Lyon circling for his signature.

The report suggests Moyes is ready to cash in on the winger, who is still searching for his first goal since finding the back of the net from the penalty spot in West Ham's Europa Conference League final victory over Fiorentina, but discussions over a move away from the London Stadium may be delayed thanks to Kudus' involvement at the Africa Cup of Nations and Lucas Paqueta picking up an injury.

Said Benrahma's statistics for the 2023/24 campaign Appearances 12 Goals 0 Assists 1 Yellow cards 1 Sent off 0 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 1/1/2024

Benrahma has also worked his way onto the radar of big-spending clubs in Saudi Arabia, which led to his new agent heading to London to hold a face-to-face meeting with Moyes over his client's future prospects at West Ham.

Although respected reporter Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 28-year-old is keen to embark on a fresh challenge after being frustrated by the likes of Kudus, Jarrod Bowen and Paqueta being ahead of him in the pecking order, he warned that his departure will only be sanctioned if a replacement is lined up.

Benrahma's lack of regular game time has been costly in his quest to represent his country as he was left out of Algeria's squad for the Africa Cup of Nations, which is likely to have ignited a desire to move onto pastures new.

Having initially acquired his services on loan, West Ham made the former Nice man's move from Brentford permanent by forking out a £20million fee during the closing stages of the winter window in 2021, and they are in the driving seat ahead of suitors potentially testing their resolve.

That is because Benrahma still has two-and-a-half years remaining on his £55,000-per-week contract in east London, meaning the Hammers are in a strong negotiating position and not necessarily under pressure to cash in until their demands are met.

Jones believes Benrahma has failed to take advantage of the chances which have come his way in a West Ham shirt, leading to it making sense for all parties if he moves onto pastures new ahead of the February 1 deadline.

The reputable journalist understands that Lyon are facing competition from other Ligue 1 sides for the wide-man's services, while there have been suitors in Saudi Arabia and Premier League interest may emerge.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"To be honest, Benrahma is just not going to cut it at West Ham. It's not going to happen for him. There have been umpteen opportunities for this to take off now, but it just hasn't. "I just don't see the benefits of him being around the club. They are getting quite a bit of interest in him, from what I understand, not just from Lyon. "I know a couple of other teams in France have been interested and there has been Saudi interest. There will probably be interest within the Premier League as well, to be honest, if they start touting him around. There is definitely going to be three or four players leaving West Ham in January."

West Ham launch Dier enquiry

West Ham have made initial contact with arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur as they look to garner information on what it would take to sign Eric Dier, according to FootballTransfers, with Moyes aiming to strengthen his squad with a central defender boasting Premier League experience.

The report suggests the England international, who has been restricted to just 198 minutes of action after falling out of favour since Spurs appointed Ange Postecoglou as their boss in the summer, has been pinpointed as a target thanks to his versatility.

Dier fits the bill when it comes to Moyes wanting to bolster his squad with players who have featured in the top flight as the Tottenham outcast has made 274 appearances in the competition, while there is a possibility that West Ham could acquire his services for a nominal fee.

That is because the 29-year-old has entered the final six months of his £85,000-per-week contract, meaning time is running out for his current employers to cash in as they aim to avoid seeing him depart as a free agent at the end of the campaign.

But transfer insider Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Dier may be handed an opportunity to reignite his Tottenham career thanks to the north Londoners' chief Postecoglou being forced to contend with an injury crisis.