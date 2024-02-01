Highlights West Ham United winger Said Benrahma has discussed personal terms with Olympique Lyon ahead of a potential Deadline Day departure from the London Stadium.

Benrahma's exit could affect the Irons' ability to strengthen their squad this winter.

However, the Algerian international isn't sure on whether he wants to make the move as of yet.

West Ham United winger Said Benrahma has discussed personal terms with Olympique Lyon ahead of a potential Deadline Day departure from the London Stadium, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

David Moyes is looking to generate funds to strengthen his Irons squad and clear the wage bill amid the wide man’s prospective departure to the Ligue 1 club.

Benrahma set for potential West Ham departure

According to The Daily Mail, West Ham had agreed a £15m deal with Lyon to sell Benrahma in the final hours of the 2024 winter transfer window. However, the Algeria international has yet to decide whether he will leave the London Stadium over the next few hours, as he considers the pros and cons of a Premier League departure.

Moyes is reportedly desperate to strengthen his attacking options at West Ham, and Benrahma’s exit could potentially affect his ability to bolster his squad this winter. Benrhama has struggled to nail down a place in the starting lineup in east London, with his most recent action being getting sent off in an FA Cup Third Round replay against Bristol City in January.

Journalist Paul Brown had told GIVEMESPORT in December 2023 that Benrahma was eager to leave the London Stadium. However, the 28-year-old seems to be getting cold feet over a West Ham exit, and a move to Lyon is still being determined despite a fee being agreed on between the two clubs.

Said Benrahma - Premier League career in numbers Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards 2020-21 30 1 6 0 2021-22 32 8 6 0 2022-23 35 6 3 0 2023-24 13 0 1 1 Stats according to Transfermarkt, stats correct as of 01-02-24

Dharmesh Sheth - West Ham and Lyon are waiting for final Benrahma decision

Sheth believes Benrahma’s future could be something to look out for at West Ham on Deadline Day. The Sky Sports reporter claims the Irons and Lyon await the winger’s final decision. Sheth told GIVEMESPORT:

“The one to look out for, I think, is Benrahma. Lyon and West Ham have agreed a deal. It's a loan with an obligation to buy. The total deal is worth more than £15m, including the loan fee and the obligation price. “Benrahma was undecided whether he wanted to go, but there have now been talks over personal terms between himself and Lyon. Lyon now are just waiting for that final decision from Benrahma to decide whether he wants to leave West Ham to go to Lyon.”

West Ham could ‘appeal’ to Wilfried Gnonto

Having appeared to have missed out on the signings of Al-Ittihad forward Jota and Nordsjaelland’s Ibrahim Osman, West Ham could turn their attentions towards a Championship star.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (31st January) that the Hammers could make a late move for Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto. The 20-year-old had been expected to leave Elland Road during the 2023 summer transfer window but remained in Yorkshire despite the three-time English champions’ relegation to the Championship.

Gnonto would add youthful exuberance to Moyes’s frontline and could be the ideal replacement for Benrahma, should the ex-Brentford star finalise a move to Lyon today. West Ham are in Premier League action this evening when they host AFC Bournemouth at the London Stadium, hoping to close in on fifth-placed Aston Villa.