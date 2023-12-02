Highlights Said Benrahma is being courted by Saudi Arabian sides after he has been starved of regular game time at West Ham United this season.

The winger's representatives recently flew to London to hold face-to-face discussions with Hammers boss David Moyes.

West Ham are willing to cash in on Benrahma if an offer which meets their demands is lodged in January.

West Ham United star Said Benrahma has a proposal from Saudi Arabia 'coming his way', but transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that the Algeria international is 'a little bit torn' over whether to quit the London Stadium for a key reason.

Hammers boss David Moyes' decision to spend £38million to lure Mohammed Kudus away from Ajax during the summer window has resulted in Benrahma's game time being limited in recent months, and admirers are noticing a potential opportunity to pounce.

It has led to uncertainty over whether the winger, who wrote his name into the history books by scoring in the Europa Conference League final as West Ham ended their 43-year wait for a major trophy in June, will remain in the capital for the second half of the campaign.

Benrahma targeted by Saudi big-spenders

Benrahma has worked his way onto a list of Saudi Pro League targets ahead of the January transfer window opening for business, according to The Sun, and West Ham are open to accepting a bid after he has fallen down the pecking order.

The report suggests the representatives working for the 28-year-old, who has been restricted to just four Premier League starts this season, are well-connected among the outfits chasing his signature and they recently flew to London for a face-to-face meeting with Moyes.

Although West Ham are not necessarily under pressure to cash in on Benrahma as there is still more than two-and-a-half years remaining on his £55,000-per-week deal, Saudi Arabian admirers may be able to turn his head by putting a life-changing contract on the table.

It is understood that the Hammers are also willing to sanction the former Nice man's exit if a lucrative offer is put on the table after it has emerged that he is expected to be on the radar of numerous sides as they aim to profit from his lack of regular game time.

Said Benrahma's season-by-season record at West Ham United Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off 2020/21 33 1 7 0 0 2021/22 48 11 6 1 0 2022/23 52 12 5 1 0 2023/24 16 0 1 1 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt up to and including November 29, 2023

Respected reporter Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Benrahma needs to find some consistency if he wants to return to the forefront of Moyes' plans in the coming weeks, while the increased competition thanks to the arrival of Kudus should have lifted him.

West Ham forked out an initial £20million when they made the wide-man's loan switch from Brentford permanent in January 2021, and he has gone on to find the back of the net 15 times in the Premier League during his spell in east London.

Jones believes that Benrahma could opt to remain at West Ham due to being keen to discover whether he would enjoy a new lease of life under a different manager if Moyes leaves the dugout in the coming months.

But the reputable journalist feels the Algerian will have a big decision to make during the January transfer window as Saudi Arabian clubs are circling and preparing to make an offer which would end his spell in the Premier League.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"It seems like an obvious link. I've been struggling for a while to really be convinced that Benrahma has got a future at West Ham. "But, then again, if you look at the David Moyes situation right now, if he were to leave West Ham, maybe Benrahma would get a new lease of life. "I'm sure there is part of him thinking he has got to leave, but there will also be that slight hesitation just in case David Moyes does end up leaving and he has the chance to play under a manager that will perhaps appreciate what he can bring to the team a bit more. "I think that'll be the one thing that has him a little bit torn. But, certainly, Saudi Arabia does seem like a proposal coming his way."

West Ham suffer blow in Solanke pursuit

West Ham are facing an uphill battle to land Dominic Solanke as Bournemouth have no plans to sanction his departure midway through the season, according to Football Insider, and they will push back any advances as they aim to maintain their Premier League status.

The report suggests the Hammers are continuing to keep tabs on the striker, who has got his name on the scoresheet more than 70 times over the course of his senior club career, and have remained long-term admirers despite the Cherries issuing a hands-off warning.

Bournemouth snubbed a bid worth up to £40million as they remained resolute in their stance during the summer, while West Ham were also left frustrated when they headed to the Vitality Stadium with a formal approach as they aimed to build on winning the Europa Conference League last season.

But reliable reporter Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Moyes could be better off turning his attentions elsewhere as the one-cap England international would not be viewed as an exciting signing by the east Londoners' fanbase.

Bournemouth are in a strong negotiating position as Solanke's £50,000-per-week contract is not due to expire until the summer of 2027, meaning Moyes and technical director Tim Steidten will have to put a large sum of money on the table if they want to have any chance of reaching an agreement.