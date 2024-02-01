Highlights Said Benrahma is on the brink of joining Lyon on an initial loan deal from West Ham United on Deadline Day.

The Ligue 1 strugglers have agreed a deal which includes a £17million permanent option for the Algeria international.

Benrahma has held discussions with Lyon over personal terms ahead of rubber-stamping the switch.

West Ham United star Said Benrahma has headed to France after a deal has been reached for him to leave the London Stadium for Ligue 1 strugglers Lyon on Deadline Day, it has been reported.

The Hammers bolstered their squad with the loan acquisition of Manchester City outcast Kalvin Phillips last week, but boss David Moyes has been open to offloading players who are not in the forefront of his plans ahead of the winter transfer window slamming shut at 11pm on Thursday.

Benrahma poised to join Lyon

Lyon are optimistic of being able to land Benrahma after agreeing a loan deal which includes a £17million option to become permanent, according to The Athletic journalist David Ornstein, but they are being forced to play the waiting game.

The respected reporter suggests that the Algeria international, who is still searching for his first goal of the season and was sent off during West Ham's FA Cup third round replay defeat to Championship side Bristol City last month, is still looking to settle issues with the east Londoners before embarking on a fresh challenge.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Lyon are waiting for a final decision from Benrahma after holding discussions over personal terms, while they will be obligated to keep him at the end of the season.

Said Benrahma's West Ham United career in numbers Appearances 155 Goals 24 Assists 19 Yellow cards 3 Sent off 1 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 1/2/2024

West Ham have been willing to offload the winger despite him having two-and-a-half years remaining on his £55,000-per-week contract as he has fallen down the pecking order since Mohammed Kudus sealed his summer arrival from Ajax.

Having initially acquired his services on loan, the Hammers made Benrahma's move from Brentford permanent by forking out a £20million fee during the closing stages of the winter window in 2021, and his most memorable moment for the east Londoners came when he scored from the penalty spot in their Europa Conference League final win over Fiorentina last season.

Cornet linked with Deadline Day move across London

Crystal Palace are considering a late loan move for Maxwel Cornet, according to the Telegraph, and he could be allowed to leave West Ham after struggling to work his way into the forefront of Moyes' plans since his arrival from Burnley.

The Hammers activated the £17.5million release clause written into his Turf Moor contract during the summer window in 2022, but injuries and a lack of form have resulted in him finding it difficult to bag a regular starting berth.

Related Maxwel Cornet 'wasting his time at West Ham' and club will 'listen to offers' West Ham United are open to selling Maxwel Cornet when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Cornet has worked his way onto Palace's radar as boss Roy Hodgson is looking at different ways to bolster his attacking options after struggling to bring in an out-and-out striker.

The 27-year-old has been restricted to just 294 minutes of action this season, but he grabbed his first goal in a West Ham shirt as they were forced to settle for a point against Premier League strugglers Sheffield United last month.