West Ham United have made a significant U-turn after deciding to enter fresh talks over a new contract for Lewis Orford a matter of hours after they were willing to use the teenager as part of the deal to tempt Aston Villa into sanctioning Jhon Duran's move to the London Stadium, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Hammers' hierarchy have not been afraid to splash the cash since appointing Julen Lopetegui as David Moyes' successor, with Max Kilman being the most expensive summer acquisition thanks to completing a £40million switch from Wolverhampton Wanderers, and technical director Tim Steidten has been attempting to strike further deals.

Luis Guilherme has also joined from Palmeiras for £25million, while Wes Foderingham has landed in the capital after his Sheffield United agreement expired, but the 2023 Europa Conference League winners have decided to turn their attentions towards handing up-and-coming talent Orford fresh terms.

Hammers Ready to Hand Orford Fresh Terms

East Londoners have altered stance after including teenager in bid

West Ham are poised to hold discussions with Orford in a bid to convince him to sign a new contract, according to GMS sources, after being forced to head back to the drawing board as their attempts to include him in a cash-plus-player swap deal for Duran proved unsuccessful earlier this week.

Aston Villa have been in touch about the FA Youth Cup winner's availability for a considerable period as head coach Unai Emery has been looking to make a breakthrough in negotiations, resulting in the Hammers deciding they were willing to send him to the Midlands as part of an agreement which would have seen the Colombia international head in the opposite direction.

But West Ham's proposal was snubbed by their Premier League counterparts, and GMS sources have been informed that Lopetegui and Steidten have reacted to the setback by reconsidering their stance over Orford and believing it would be in their best interests to tie him down to fresh terms.

Lewis Orford's statistics for the West Ham United under-18 side compared to his time with the under-21 outfit Under-18 Under-21 Appearances 55 32 Goals 13 6 Assists 21 5 Yellow cards 12 3 Sent off 0 0 Statistics correct as of 26/07/2024

Aston Villa have been circling for the 18-year-old central midfielder due to entering the final 12 months of his contract, and the east Londoners are desperate to avoid the risk of him walking away as a free agent at the end of the forthcoming season despite refusing to meet his demands during initial extension talks.

GMS sources have learned that West Ham opted to include him as part of the package for Duran as they were confident it would give them the edge in landing the striker for less than his price tag, but the proposal backfired as it was snubbed and aggravated sections of the fanbase as they want to see him challenging for first-team action after showing promise.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lewis Orford is still waiting for his senior debut despite being an unused substitute 10 times at West Ham United

Duran Remains Keen on Becoming Latest Lopetegui Signing

New proposal could be lodged in coming days

GMS sources have been told that West Ham have not lost hope in their pursuit of Duran as the frontman has shown serious interest in embarking on a fresh challenge under Lopetegui, resulting in there being a possibility of a fresh bid which does not include Orford being lodged in the coming days.

The former Chicago Fire marksman found the back of the net five times in the Premier League despite being restricted to just three top flight starts during the 2023/24 campaign, and he has been pinpointed as a top target as the Hammers go in search of fresh competition for Michail Antonio.

West Ham will try to persuade Orford to sign on the dotted line at the same time as holding further talks with Aston Villa over a move for Duran, GMS sources understand, meaning Steidten is facing a crucial period as he is challenged to oversee transfer business and internal negotiations ahead of the new season.

In a significant boost for the east Londoners, GMS sources recently revealed that Duran is on course to agitate for a summer switch to the Hammers due to being adamant that his current employers are pricing him out of a move despite being behind Ollie Watkins in the pecking order.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt