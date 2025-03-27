West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus is on course to be handed the opportunity to complete a big-money move away from the London Stadium as Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr are preparing to lodge an offer when the transfer window reopens, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed on the latest episode of our Market Madness podcast.

The Hammers have not been afraid to allow key men to embark on fresh challenges when lucrative bids have come their way, with then-captain Declan Rice sealing a £105million switch to Premier League rivals Arsenal in July 2023, and head coach Graham Potter is in danger of his squad being raided.

Kudus has been among the first names on the team sheet since joining West Ham for £38million from Eredivisie heavyweights Ajax a matter of weeks after that windfall, but he is the subject of interest from the Middle East and could move onto pastures new when the chance arises in the summer.

Kudus Could Head to Middle East in Summer

Ghana international may join Ronaldo and Mane in Saudi Arabia

West Ham are set to receive a bid in the region of £84million after Kudus has become a key target for Al-Nassr, according to GMS sources, and it has been acknowledged that it will be difficult for the east Londoners to turn down such a lucrative offer as it would give Potter greater scope to bolster the squad he inherited from predecessor Julen Lopetegui.

The proposal would come within touching distance of the release clause written into the Ghana international's contract, as his £90,000-per-week agreement includes a £85million buyout option, and a switch to Al-Awwal Park would allow him to become teammates with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane.

GMS sources have been informed that Al-Nassr initially made contact with Kudus in the final stages of the winter transfer window, when it became clear that Brighton & Hove Albion were unwilling to cash in on Kaoru Mitoma as a £75million proposal was snubbed, and their interest has refused to go away.

There have been suggestions that the Hammers rejected a verbal offer for the winger last month, when Potter would have had limited time to recruit a direct replacement, and he has remained a key part of the capital club's plans as they look to recover from finding themselves in the bottom half of the Premier League for extensive spells of the season.

Kudus is firmly on Al-Nassr's radar as they are in the market for a versatile attacker and have been forced to move onto alternative options after Mitoma made it clear that he is not keen to move to the Middle East, GMS sources have learned, leaving West Ham in danger of seeing one of their most creative forces head through the exit door.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohammed Kudus won six ground duels during West Ham United's draw with Everton before the international break

Kudus Open to Walking Away from Hammers

Winger's plans for future will be taken into consideration

GMS sources have been told that Kudus is believed to be open to walking away from West Ham in favour of the riches on offer in Saudi Arabia, increasing the likelihood of a move to Al-Nassr coming to fruition in the summer transfer window, and his preference will be taken into consideration when the offer is tabled.

The 24-year-old has been described as 'world-class' and played a crucial role in the Hammers reaching the Europa League quarter-finals before eventually being eliminated from the competition by Bayer Leverkusen last season, but he has struggled to rediscover his top form in a campaign impacted by a lengthy suspension.

West Ham's decision over Kudus' future is likely to come down to whether he is determined to join Al-Nassr, GMS sources understand, and there is an awareness that a big-money fee for his services will significantly boost the budget handed to Potter to make alterations to the squad ahead of his first full season at the helm.

GMS sources recently revealed that the east Londoners were not prepared to sanction the former Nordsjaelland talisman's departure for less than £100million ahead of the winter deadline last month, but their resolve will be tested before the 2025/26 campaign gets underway.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 27/03/2025

