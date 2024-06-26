Highlights West Ham United are considering upping the ante in their pursuit of Jonathan David after a scout was in attendance when he netted for Canada earlier this week.

The Lille centre forward is firmly on the Hammers' radar as head coach Julen Lopetegui looks to improve his options in the final third of the pitch.

Romelu Lukaku has been pinpointed as an alternative target to David as West Ham are aware of facing stiff competition for his signature.

West Ham United are still in the running to sign Jonathan David after the Lille star earned rave reviews when new head coach Julen Lopetegui sent a member of the London Stadium scouting department to watch the summer transfer target in action at the Copa America earlier this week despite eyeing Romelu Lukaku as an alternative target, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Hammers have already improved their attacking options by landing Brazilian teenage winger Luis Guilherme in a £25million switch from Palmeiras, but plans have been put in place for technical director Tim Steidten to oversee further acquisitions to make the east Londoners more of a threat in the final third of the pitch.

Having got a deal over the line for Wes Foderingham, with the goalkeeper penning a two-year contract to join at the expiry of his Sheffield United deal at the end of the month, West Ham have turned their attentions towards bringing in a new first-choice striker ahead of their clash with Aston Villa on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

Hammers Plotting Swoop for David Amid Scouting Mission

Canada international scores with scout in attendance

West Ham remain in the hunt to seal David's arrival after sending a representative to watch him in action during Canada's 1-0 victory over Peru during the group stages of the Copa America, according to GMS sources, and they were left impressed as he bagged what proved to be the winner.

The 24-year-old's exploits on the international stage came after he also enjoyed a productive 2023/24 campaign in a Lille shirt, finding the back of the net 26 times and registering a further nine assists over the course of 47 appearances, and he is firmly in Spanish tactician Lopetegui's sights.

Although GMS sources have been informed that West Ham are continuing to consider other centre forwards due to facing stiff competition from rivals Tottenham Hotspur for David's signature, they are refusing to give up on their pursuit as they seek fresh competition for Michail Antonio.

Jonathan David's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 campaign compared to Michail Antonio Jonathan David Michail Antonio Shot-creating actions 2.64 1.76 Shots 2.60 1.60 Shots on target 1.47 0.74 Goals 0.65 0.32 Expected goals 0.60 0.31 Statistics correct as of 26/06/2024

The former Gent marksman only has 12 months remaining on his Lille contract, which allows him to pocket close to £27,300-per-week, resulting in his current employers being in a weak negotiating position and interested parties sniffing a potential opportunity to negotiate a cut-price deal.

GMS sources recently revealed that David is being tracked by five Premier League sides during the early stages of the summer transfer window, with Manchester United, Aston Villa and Chelsea joining West Ham and Tottenham in plotting a move which would see him head to the English top flight for the first time in his career.

The frontman could be available for as little as £30million as Lille have been forced to lower their demands due to his contract situation, and the Hammers believe the affordability of the deal gives it good potential as Steidten seriously considers heading to the negotiating table after being tasked with overseeing the recruitment drive.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jonathan David scored two or more goals four times in the 2023/24 Ligue 1 campaign, but his solitary hat-trick came during Lille's 3-0 win over Le Havre in February

Lukaku Earmarked as David Alternative

East Londoners consider bid for frontman

GMS sources have learned that West Ham are mulling over whether to make a move for Lukaku after he has been pinpointed as an alternative target to David, while they are already aware of his situation at Chelsea and what it would take to reach an agreement with the west Londoners.

The Belgium international enjoyed a productive loan spell with Serie A side Roma during the 2023/24 campaign as he got his name on the scoresheet 21 times over the course of 47 outings, but he does not fit into the plans at Stamford Bridge and a permanent departure is being eyed.

Related Exclusive: West Ham Issue 'Hands-Off Warning' as Liverpool eye £100m Star West Ham United are desperate to keep Jarrod Bowen on their books heading into the fast-approaching new campaign

Lukaku, who is on a contract worth £325,000-per-week, has been hoping to use Euro 2024 as a platform to put himself in the shop window and attract offers for him to consider, but GMS sources have been told that West Ham are keen to clarify whether he has any interest in joining one of Chelsea's Premier League rivals ahead of the new season.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored