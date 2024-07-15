Highlights West Ham United are not on course to take advantage of the opportunity to make the first move for Jonathan David as their interest is dwindling.

The Hammers have growing concerns over whether the Lille frontman would be a guaranteed success in the Premier League.

Doubts over David's capabilities resulted in West Ham upping the ante in their pursuit of Aston Villa marksman Jhon Duran.

West Ham United are losing interest in Jonathan David and the Lille star is increasingly unlikely to seal a switch to the London Stadium in the coming weeks as technical director Tim Steidten is poised to opt against heading to the negotiating table, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Hammers have been busy during the opening stages of the summer transfer window, with Max Kilman being the most expensive acquisition thanks to rubber-stamping a £40million move from Wolverhampton Wanderers, but they are looking to bring in further reinforcements ahead of head coach Julen Lopetegui's first season at the helm.

Departures are also expected ahead of the August 30 deadline, with Flynn Downes edging towards a permanent return to Southampton after a deal has been agreed, but Steidten has been tasked with bolstering the squad as preparations are made for the fast-approaching 2023/24 campaign.

Hammers Have Gone Cold on Possibility of Landing David

East Londoners doubtful striker would be guaranteed success

West Ham have been handed an opportunity to make the first move for David after keeping a close eye on his performances on the international stage, according to GMS sources, but they have gone cold on the idea of lodging an offer and are leaning towards focusing on alternative targets.

The Canada international found the back of the net twice over the course of six appearances at the Copa America, where his nation reached the semi-finals before going out of the competition at the hands of eventual winners Argentina, and there is uncertainty over whether he will still be on Lille's books when the new season gets underway.

GMS sources have been informed that key decision-makers, including Steidten, have been hesitant over upping the ante for David as there are ongoing concerns over whether he would be a guaranteed success in the Premier League if he heads to West Ham and provides Michail Antonio with stiff competition for a regular starting berth.

Jonathan David's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Michail Antonio Jonathan David Michail Antonio Shots 2.60 1.60 Shots on target 1.47 0.74 Key passes 1.10 0.43 Goals 0.65 0.32 Assists 0.14 0.11 Statistics correct as of 15/07/2024

The 24-year-old has entered the final 12 months of his Lille contract, which allows him to pocket close to £27,500-per-week, resulting in his current employers being in a weak negotiating position and interested parties sniffing a potential opportunity to negotiate a cut-price deal.

GMS sources recently revealed that David is being tracked by five Premier League sides during the early stages of the summer transfer window, with Manchester United, Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea joining West Ham in monitoring his situation as he is expected to be available for in the region of £30million.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jonathan David has got his name on the scoresheet 84 times over the course of 183 appearances for Lille, while he has also chalked up a further 18 assists along the way

David Doubts Led to Lopetegui Seeking Duran Deal

Colombia international pinpointed as primary target

GMS sources have learned that West Ham distancing themselves from making an opening bid for David was part of the reason for suddenly ramping up their interest in Aston Villa frontman Jhon Duran as Lopetegui remains determined to strengthen the attacking options at his disposal.

The Colombia international is firmly on the east Londoners' radar, with them expected to approach his current employers to explore the conditions of a potential deal after Chelsea have also been admirers, and a switch to the capital ahead of the August 30 transfer deadline cannot be ruled out.

Related West Ham Target Steven Bergwijn Open to Joining From Ajax West Ham are stepping up their efforts in the transfer window and a former Tottenham player could be joining them

Considering that Duran has been pinpointed as a primary target, GMS sources have been told that West Ham are only likely to make a significant U-turn and lodge an offer for David - who has been described as 'next level' by former Canada head coach John Herdman - if they are unable to overcome obstacles when they head to the negotiating table for alternative centre forwards.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt