Highlights West Ham United have set their sights on recruiting Sevilla marksman Youssef En-Nesyri after Fabricio Bruno's acquisition is rubber-stamped.

The Hammers have been long-term admirers of the Morocco international and he has previously shone under the tutelage of new head coach Julen Lopetegui.

Technical director Tim Steidten needs to be fully convinced about the structure of a potential deal before heading to the negotiating table for En-Nesyri.

West Ham United are preparing to up the ante in their pursuit of Sevilla star Youssef En-Nesyri as head coach Julen Lopetegui has set his sights on landing a new first-choice striker after closing in on his first signing since heading into the London Stadium dugout, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Hammers are on the verge of completing the acquisition of Brazil international central defender Fabricio Bruno, thanks to agreeing a deal worth up to £15million with Flamengo, but the east Londoners remain keen to make further improvements to their squad after missing out on European qualification for next season.

Lopetegui has wasted no time in holding discussions with Tim Steidten over plans for the fast-approaching summer transfer window after the technical director has been handed more control over West Ham's recruitment drive, and En-Nesyri is firmly in their sights as a potential arrival.

Hammers Poised to Make Move for En-Nesyri

East Londoners looking to strike quick deals ahead of pre-season

West Ham are set to follow up their early move for Bruno by stepping up their interest in En-Nesyri, according to GMS sources, after being pinpointed as one of the leading strikers Lopetegui and Steidten are keen to explore a move over ahead of the Spanish tactician's first campaign at the helm.

The Hammers are keen to make inroads quickly as they want to conduct plenty of their planned business early, allowing the incoming head coach to have more time to work with his new squad during pre-season, while the former Wolverhampton Wanderers chief is eager to be satisfied that he has all the tools he needs to work effectively.

En-Nesyri has previously flourished under Lopetegui, having found the back of the net 36 times over the course of 115 appearances when they worked together at his current employers Sevilla, and he would provide Michail Antonio with stiff competition for a regular starting berth if he heads to the capital.

Youssef En-Nesyri's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Michail Antonio Youssef En-Nesyri Michail Antonio Percentage of aerial duels won 42.8 38.4 Shots 2.52 1.60 Shots on target 1.01 0.74 Goals 0.56 0.32 Expected goals 0.38 0.31 Statistics correct as of 29/05/2024

Although GMS sources understand that Steidten needs to be fully convinced of the details of a deal for the Morocco international, who has been described as 'incredible' by Lopetegui's predecessor David Moyes, the fact that West Ham have tracked him for a prolonged period has resulted in him being firmly on their radar ahead of potentially swooping in.

The Hammers have been given optimism of being able to lure En-Nesyri away from the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium as Sevilla have already named their price, with it emerging that the La Liga outfit are open to cashing in if their demands for a fee in the region of £21million are met.

GMS sources recently revealed that Lopetegui's appointment has boosted West Ham's chances of recruiting the 26-year-old after a lengthy chase for his signature, while Bayer Leverkusen marksman Victor Boniface, Stuttgart frontman Serhou Guirassy and out-of-favour Chelsea man Armando Broja have also been earmarked as targets.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Youssef En-Nesyri went goalless over the course of his two appearances against West Ham United when the Hammers knocked Sevilla out of the Europa League at the last 16 stage two years ago

Steidten Could Raid Brazil Again After Bruno Agreement

Technical director keeping tabs on South American market

GMS sources have been informed that West Ham will continue exploring the Brazilian market after moving to within touching distance of making Bruno the first signing of Lopetegui's reign, resulting in it being impossible to rule out Steidten making another trip to South America to hold further negotiations.

The Hammers already have Lucas Paqueta on their books, although he is in danger of being handed a long-term ban after being charged with four counts of spot-fixing in Premier League fixtures, and they are refusing to rule out the possibility of making a move for more of his fellow countrymen in the coming months.

But, having got his name on the scoresheet 20 times in a struggling Sevilla side during the 2023/24 campaign, Steidten appears to be focused on attempting to rubber-stamp a deal for En-Nesyri as Lopetegui aims to upgrade the squad he has inherited from Europa Conference League-winning boss Moyes.

