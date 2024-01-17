Highlights West Ham United have identified Ajax winger Steven Bergwijn as a top target for the remainder of the winter window.

The Hammers have already held initial discussions with the Netherlands international's representatives over a potential switch to the London Stadium.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano understands that West Ham will only be able to rubber-stamp a deal for Bergwijn after an outgoing is sanctioned.

West Ham United have identified Steven Bergwijn as a 'top target' ahead of the winter window slamming shut, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that boss David Moyes could look to lure the Ajax star to the London Stadium following a key departure.

The Hammers cashed in on academy graduate Conor Coventry when he joined Charlton Athletic last week, despite receiving additional interest from Sheffield Wednesday, and there could be further business ahead of the February 1 deadline.

Although top scorer Jarrod Bowen is pushing to return from an ankle injury ahead of this weekend's clash with Sheffield United, Moyes is scouring the market for reinforcements after being left short of attacking options during the early stages of 2024.

Hammers open discussions over Bergwijn move

West Ham have held preliminary talks with Bergwijn's representatives over a potential winter switch, according to The Sun, and they are mulling over whether to test Ajax's resolve by launching a bid a matter of months after also luring Edson Alvarez and Mohammed Kudus away from the Eredivisie giants.

The report suggests that the Netherlands international, who still has three-and-a-half years remaining on a contract worth slightly more than £76,000-per-week, is desperate to seal a return to the Premier League after struggling to make a serious impact during his time on Tottenham Hotspur's books.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge recently told GIVEMESPORT that West Ham's interest in Bergwijn is an 'eye-opener' after he was unable to reproduce his best form during his initial spell in the English top flight, but he has enjoyed a fruitful first half of the campaign.

Steven Bergwijn's statistics vs Said Benrahma per 90 minutes this season Steven Bergwijn Said Benrahma Goals 0.52 0.00 Assists 0.22 0.14 Shots 2.91 2.61 Shots on target 1.04 0.72 Pass completion percentage 85.4 75.1 Statistics according to FBref - Correct as of 15/1/2024

It is understood that Ajax are open to selling the 26-year-old if a bid in the region of £26million is tabled ahead of the transfer window slamming shut, while Moyes' assistant John Heitinga is the driving force behind the Hammers' pursuit.

But, in a potential blow for West Ham, it has emerged that big-spending Saudi Arabian clubs have also set their sights on tempting Bergwijn to the Middle East after he has remained on their radar since missing out on the opportunity to secure his signature during the summer.

The Dutchman returned to his homeland when Ajax agreed a £26.4million deal with Tottenham 18 months ago, having found himself on the substitutes bench regularly in north London, but he is firmly on West Ham's wishlist as they look to build on ending their trophy drought by winning the Europa Conference League last term.

Fabrizio Romano - Benrahma exit crucial in Bergwijn pursuit

Romano understands that Lyon are waiting for Said Benrahma to decide whether he is keen to head to the Groupama Stadium, having shown interest alongside the likes of Fulham, and uncertainty over the Algeria international's future has led to West Ham earmarking Bergwijn as a potential acquisition.

Although the Italian journalist is aware that the Ajax captain is among the names at the top of Moyes' shortlist, he insists that the east Londoners will only be able to head to the negotiating table after their budget has been boosted thanks to outgoings.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

"Benrahma's move to Lyon could happen if they offer the right amount of money and the player wants to go. But it is not an easy situation for Lyon because the player is taking his time to decide whether to make the move. "If Benrahma leaves the club, Steven Bergwijn could be an option. There is a possibility that he will sign because he is a top target for West Ham. "There are some candidates on the list, but we have to wait for outgoings at West Ham."

Moyes in race to land Phillips amid potential boost

West Ham are interested in landing Manchester City defensive midfielder Kalvin Phillips, according to Sky Sports, but they are facing competition from Premier League rivals Crystal Palace and Everton along with Serie A heavyweights Juventus.

The report suggests that numerous admirers have made initial approaches for the England international, who has been restricted to just 318 minutes of action this season, but his current employers will only entertain negotiating a loan deal if a £5million fee is paid and the majority of his salary package is covered.

Moyes has been handed a potential boost in his pursuit as Newcastle United have pulled out of the race for Phillips' signature after deciding they are unwilling to meet Manchester City's demands ahead of the transfer deadline.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 28-year-old's Etihad Stadium career is coming to a head and he will be desperate to secure regular game as he bids to bag a place in the Three Lions' Euro 2024 squad.

Manchester City are in a strong negotiating position as Phillips still has four-and-a-half years remaining on his contract, which allows him to pocket £150,000-per-week, but suitors feel there is a window of opportunity to pounce as he does not feature in boss Pep Guardiola's plans.