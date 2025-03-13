West Ham United are fearful that they will miss out on recruiting Jonathan David and Angel Gomes due to facing stiff competition in their attempts to lure the Lille duo to the London Stadium ahead of head coach Graham Potter's first full season at the helm, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Evan Ferguson proved to be the Hammers' only senior arrival during the winter transfer window, thanks to paying a substantial loan fee and agreeing to cover the entirety of the Brighton & Hove Albion frontman's wages, but plans are being put in place to dip into the market for fresh reinforcements in the summer.

Kyle Macaulay is in line to lead West Ham's search for acquisitions, having been installed as the capital club's head of recruitment in January, and he is working closely with Potter to identify targets who are capable of upgrading a squad currently sitting in the bottom half of the Premier League.

Potter Fears Missing Out on David and Gomes

Duo included on wishlist ahead of becoming free agents

West Ham are struggling to win the race to sign David and Gomes, according to GMS sources, even though Potter has made it clear to the hierarchy that they are on his wishlist after inheriting a group of players low on confidence when he was appointed as Julen Lopetegui's successor in January.

Although the Hammers have been able to tie the Lille duo down to pre-contract agreements since the turn of the year thanks to their current deals - which are worth a combined total of more than £43,000-per-week - being on course to expire in the summer, they have not been able to convince them to sign on the dotted line.

GMS sources have been informed that West Ham have confirmed their interest in recruiting Canada international David - who has bagged 23 goals in all competitions this season - and central midfielder Gomes, but there are concerns that they are facing an uphill battle for their services due to other suitors being in the mix.

The east Londoners were not afraid to splash the cash ahead of the season getting underway, with Max Kilman being the most expensive acquisition thanks to tying up a £40million deal with Wolverhampton Wanderers in July, but there is an acknowledgement that improvements need to be made to the squad after failing to challenge for European qualification.

West Ham passed up an opportunity to land David when influential figures behind the scenes previously had doubts over his ability, GMS sources have learned, and that could prove costly as Barcelona are among the sides to have been in talks over a move and the 25-year-old striker is likely to join a Champions League outfit instead of linking up with Potter's charges.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jonathan David registered two shots on target and as many key passes during his goalscoring performance as Lille suffered a Champions League defeat to Borussia Dortmund earlier this week

Hammers Battling Arch-Rivals to Land Gomes

Tottenham threatening to be biggest competition for midfielder

GMS sources have been told that West Ham's biggest challengers for Gomes' services could prove to be arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur as the north Londoners have been holding lengthy conversations in a bid to persuade him to join Ange Postecoglou's side when he embarks on a fresh challenge ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

The 24-year-old England international, who has been described as 'phenomenal' by journalist Alex Turk, has given no indications that he is prepared to extend his stay at Lille after deciding that he is keen to head back to his homeland and take advantage of an opportunity to prove his worth in the Premier League.

West Ham have shown intent in their pursuit of Gomes and David since Potter's arrival in the hot-seat, GMS sources understand, but the latter already has some eye-catching offers on the table and there is a growing acceptance that both targets could prove to be out of their reach in the coming months.

The Lille fan favourites are not the only Ligue 1-based options for the Hammers as GMS sources recently revealed that scouts have been sent to watch Strasbourg centre forward Emanuel Emegha in action ahead of potentially attempting to beat domestic counterparts Newcastle United to a summer agreement.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 13/03/2025

