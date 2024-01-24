Highlights West Ham United are in advanced talks to sign Ibrahim Osman from Danish side Nordsjaelland.

The Ghanaian has also been coveted by the likes of Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion, Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Fulham.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth understands that West Ham are locked in discussions over a £15million deal.

West Ham United discussions over a January move for Nordsjaelland star Ibrahim Osman are 'advancing', and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT why summer arrival Mohammed Kudus has had an impact on boss David Moyes looking to strike a London Stadium deal.

Having sealed a £38million switch from Eredivisie giants Ajax in August, Kudus has gone on to shine for the Hammers, scoring nine goals in his first 24 appearances before heading to the Africa Cup of Nations to represent his country.

After moving to within touching distance of securing their first acquisition of 2024, with West Ham agreeing a loan deal for Manchester City defensive midfielder Kalvin Phillips on Tuesday, Moyes and technical director Tim Steidten have set their sights on raiding Danish outfit Nordsjaelland.

Hammers confident of fighting off competition for Osman

West Ham are in advanced talks to acquire Osman after holding further negotiations with Nordsjaelland in the last 24 hours, according to Football Insider, and they are confident of winning the race for his signature despite their opening offer being rejected.

The report suggests that the Hammers are in pole position to land the Ghanaian, who has racked up nine goal contributions in 29 appearances this season, despite Premier League rivals Brentford also being among the sides to have shown an interest.

Ibrahim Osman's record at Nordsjaelland Appearances 39 Goals 4 Assists 5 Yellow cards 4 Sent off 0 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 24/1/2024

West Ham have looked to steal a march on fellow suitors - which includes Brighton & Hove Albion - by attempting to wrap up a deal ahead of the fast-approaching deadline, and Osman is on the cusp of following in the footsteps of fellow countryman Kudus by heading to the London Stadium after being nurtured at the Right to Dream Academy.

It is understood that the capital club are close to reaching an agreement with Nordsjaelland as negotiations are advancing fast, resulting in a new round of talks being scheduled for the next 24 hours as all parties look to rubber-stamp the winger's switch.

West Ham have upped the ante in their pursuit after Sky Sports reporter Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Osman had been pinpointed as a target alongside Jack Clarke and Jota, of Sunderland and Al-Ittihad respectively, as Moyes looks to add strength in depth ahead of the Europa League knockout stages.

West Ham will have fought off stiff competition if they succeed in getting a deal over the line as Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Fulham have also been monitoring the 19-year-old, while leading clubs in Italy, France and Germany have sent scouts to watch him in action.

Dharmesh Sheth - West Ham in discussions over £15m deal for Osman

Sheth understands that West Ham are progressing in their attempts to strike an agreement with Nordsjaelland, and they are looking to pounce on uncertainty over Osman's long-term future as he has entered the final six months of his contract.

The Sky Sports reporter believes that the Hammers have earmarked the teenage talent as a leading target for the remainder of the window after Kudus' impact in claret and blue has resulted in them being fascinated by those who have followed a similar pathway into senior action.

When asked whether West Ham are edging towards making Osman their latest arrival, Sheth told GIVEMESPORT:

"It certainly looks that way because talks are advancing between West Ham United and Nordsjaelland over the signing of the 19-year-old. "We think that it is a permanent deal because his contract is actually up in the summer. The fee that is being talked about is in the region of £15million. "He came from the same academy as Mohammed Kudus - the Right to Dream Academy. Maybe West Ham United are looking at it and thinking, 'if he can have half the impact that Mohammed Kudus has had, that could be £15million well spent'."

Moyes suffers setback in Broja pursuit

West Ham have suffered a major blow in their attempts to land Armando Broja as they are unable to meet Chelsea's £50million demands ahead of the transfer window slamming shut, according to Football Insider, but they could revive their interest during the summer.

The report suggests that the east Londoners held preliminary talks with their capital rivals over a move for the striker, who has scored two goals in 18 outings this season, as he has been on Moyes' radar for a prolonged period of time.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that West Ham are 'big admirers' of Broja, but warned that they may face competition from Wolverhampton Wanderers after they have held talks over a mid-season move.

Chelsea are open to offloading the Albania international, regardless of whether they welcome a fresh face to Stamford Bridge, as Christopher Nkunku is nearing his comeback from injury and Nicolas Jackson will return from the Africa Cup of Nations in the coming weeks.

Broja's availability has caught the attention of numerous clubs, with domestic rivals Aston Villa and Fulham providing West Ham and Wolves with stiff competition for his signature ahead of the February 1 deadline.