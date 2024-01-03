Highlights West Ham United defender Thilo Kehrer is edging towards completing a loan move to Ligue 1 side Monaco.

The Germany international has been keen to embark on a new challenge in a bid to revive his hopes of competing at Euro 2024.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth understands that Monaco's negotiations with West Ham have reached an advanced stage.

West Ham United star Thilo Kehrer is 'very likely' to seal his London Stadium departure as Monaco are in 'advanced talks' over a loan deal, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT about David Moyes' future plans for the Germany international.

The Hammers have recovered from the blow of seeing Declan Rice join Arsenal in a £105million deal during the summer admirably, with them battling for European qualification and enjoying an impressive run of form over the festive period.

But Kehrer, who made eight appearances during West Ham's run from the group stage to Europa Conference League glory last season, has found himself on the periphery and is preparing to embark on a fresh challenge after the transfer window reopened at the turn of the year.

Kehrer poised to complete Hammers exit

Monaco have made a breakthrough in negotiations with West Ham after reaching a verbal agreement over a loan deal for Kehrer, according to French media outlet L'Equipe, which is due to include an option to make the move permanent for close to £10million.

The report suggests the defender - who has been restricted to just 391 minutes of action this season - will undergo a medical with Les Monegasques, despite also being courted by Nice, after both clubs and his representatives have exchanged documents.

Thilo Kehrer's West Ham United career in numbers Appearances 50 Goals 0 Assists 2 Yellow cards 9 Sent off 0 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 3/1/2024

It is understood that Monaco have stolen a march on their Ligue 1 rivals and Serie A side Roma by holding extensive discussions with West Ham over the last week, while Kehrer is eager to move onto pastures new in a bid to keep his hopes of competing at Euro 2024 alive.

Moyes' decision to spend £19million on Konstantinos Mavropanos during the final days of the summer window has resulted in the 27-year-old falling down the pecking order in east London, and it has led to him telling his current employers that he wants to rubber-stamp his exit.

Kehrer's desperation to quit West Ham has come after respected journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that the capital club would be keen to retain his services due to wanting to avoid weakening their squad ahead of the Europa League knockout stage.

The three-time Ligue 1 title-winner has been on the Hammers' books since snubbing a switch to Sevilla in order to link up with Moyes' charges in a deal worth just over £10million from French heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain in August 2022.

Sheth understands that Monaco have entered advanced talks over a loan deal for Kehrer, meaning it is likely that he will not appear in a West Ham shirt again this season, but there is confusion over whether the Ligue 1 outfit will have an option to turn the temporary agreement into a long-term switch.

The Sky Sports reporter is confident that Hammers chief Moyes will be keen to recoup the majority of his investment if the £80,000-per-week earner ends up leaving the London Stadium on a permanent basis.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on Wednesday morning, Sheth said:

"Thilo Kehrer departing West Ham now looks very, very likely as there are advanced talks with AS Monaco over a loan deal. We're just trying to find out whether that loan deal is going to come with an option to buy. "West Ham bought Thilo Kehrer from Paris Saint-Germain for an initial £10million close to 18 months ago. I'm sure, somewhere along the line, they will want to recoup some of that money they paid for him. "It just hasn't worked out for him this season, in particular. He hasn't actually started a Premier League game at all for West Ham United, so that deal should be a case of when and not if he makes that move to AS Monaco."

Benrahma courted as Moyes looks to cash in

Fulham and Ligue 1 side Lyon have set their sights on landing Said Benrahma after it has emerged that West Ham are open to sanctioning his exit, according to MailOnline, but they may be forced to play the waiting game before getting a deal over the line.

The report suggests Moyes is prepared to cash in on the winger, who is still searching for his first goal since finding the back of the net from the penalty spot in West Ham's Europa Conference League final victory over Fiorentina, but discussions over a mid-season switch may be delayed thanks to Mohammed Kudus' involvement at the Africa Cup of Nations and Lucas Paqueta picking up an injury.

Benrahma has also worked his way onto the radar of big-spending clubs in Saudi Arabia, which led to his representatives heading to London to hold a face-to-face meeting with Moyes over his future prospects at West Ham.

Although reputable journalist Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 28-year-old is keen to embark on a fresh challenge after being frustrated by the likes of Kudus, Jarrod Bowen and Paqueta being ahead of him in the pecking order, he warned that his exit will only be sanctioned if a replacement is lined up.

Benrahma has reached a new low point in his career after his lack of game time at the London Stadium has resulted in him being left out of Algeria's squad for the Africa Cup of Nations, which gets underway later this month.