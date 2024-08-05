Highlights Tomas Soucek will be in serious danger of falling down West Ham United's midfield pecking order following the signing of Guido Rodriguez.

The Czech Republic international may be forced to fight for a regular starting berth in the fast-approaching campaign.

Fenerbahce will find it difficult to offer Soucek a route out of West Ham due to his price tag and contract situation.

West Ham United star Tomas Soucek has an uncertain future at the London Stadium as the imminent arrival of Guido Rodriguez has resulted in him being forced to contend with the possibility of falling down the pecking order in head coach Julen Lopetegui's plans, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Hammers have been among the most active clubs in the summer transfer window, with their flurry of activity at the start of the month getting underway with the acquisition of Crycensio Summerville for £25million plus add-ons in the aftermath of Leeds United missing out on a return to the Premier League.

Niclas Fullkrug has joined from Borussia Dortmund and Rodriguez is poised to arrive as a free agent, having undergone medicals over the weekend, but technical director Tim Steidten's success in getting deals over the line has led to original members of the squad facing a battle to remain one of the first names on the team sheet.

Soucek In Danger of Losing Out in Midfield Restructure

Rodriguez arrival may limit Czech Republic international's game time

Soucek's role within the West Ham set-up could come into doubt after Lopetegui has decided to restructure the midfield he inherited from predecessor David Moyes, according to GMS sources, and he may be forced to fight for a regular starting berth ahead of the Premier League campaign getting underway.

The Czech Republic international has made 207 appearances for the Hammers, finding the back of the net 32 times and registering a further 11 assists along the way, but there is uncertainty over whether he features at the forefront of the new head coach's plans after making moves in the transfer market.

Although GMS sources have been informed that Soucek has been very happy and settled in his current surroundings, West Ham's decision to recruit World Cup and Copa America winner Rodriguez following the expiry of his Real Betis contract has resulted in there being concerns over the amount of game time he can expect in the upcoming season.

Tomas Soucek's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Guido Rodriguez Tomas Soucek Guido Rodriguez Pass completion percentage 75.1 85.2 Clearances 3.42 2.15 Blocks 1.72 1.32 Tackles 1.66 2.59 Shots 1.35 0.88 Goals 0.22 0.10 Statistics correct as of 05/08/2024

The east Londoners forked out £19.1million when they turned the 29-year-old's loan switch from Slavia Prague into a permanent agreement in July 2020, but he is in danger of finding himself on the periphery due to being behind a host of teammates in the pecking order under Lopetegui.

Edson Alvarez is on course to secure a starting berth in West Ham's new-look midfield after reuniting with the squad during their pre-season tour of the United States last week, GMS sources have learned, and Lucas Paqueta is available for selection as a punishment for allegedly breaching betting rules has not been declared.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tomas Soucek won 108 aerial battles during the 2023/24 Premier League campaign, which is a significantly higher figure than all of his West Ham United teammates

Soucek Price Tag Likely to be Out of Reach for Fenerbahce

Turkish giants have been monitoring Hammers midfielder

GMS sources have been told that Fenerbahce will find it difficult to offer Soucek a route out of the London Stadium as the Turkish giants are not in a position to fork out a lucrative fee for his services despite showing plenty of ambition since Jose Mourinho moved into the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium dugout.

The Europa Conference League winner still has three years remaining on his £90,000-per-week contract, having put pen-to-paper on fresh terms less than 12 months ago, meaning West Ham are in a strong negotiating position and under no pressure to drop their demands if a formal offer is made in the coming weeks.

But Lopetegui has been desperate to provide the likes of Soucek with further competition as Monaco's Youssouf Fofana has also been on the Spanish tactician's radar, although GMS sources recently revealed that the France international is not interested in heading to the capital, resulting in there being question marks over his future.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and the Premier League