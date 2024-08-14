West Ham United star Tomas Soucek could become more open to sealing a move away from the London Stadium during the final stages of the transfer window if it becomes clear that he is not at the forefront of head coach Julen Lopetegui's plans, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Hammers technical director Tim Steidten has been leading the east Londoners' recruitment drive and, having made Aaron Wan-Bissaka the latest recruit thanks to sealing a £15million deal with Manchester United, there is still time to make further adjustments to the squad ahead of the August 30 deadline.

Although the likes of Said Benrahma and Flynn Downes have completed their permanent departures after fruitful loan spells, with the latter joining Southampton for £18million, further exits could be sanctioned in the coming weeks as Lopetegui continues to make his mark in the dugout.

Soucek May Seek Late Hammers Departure

Midfielder at risk of securing limited game time under Lopetegui

There is a serious possibility of Soucek seeking a fresh challenge if West Ham's transfer business has resulted in him having limited opportunities, according to GMS sources, leading to there being doubt over his long-term future after facing the prospect of becoming a bit-part player.

Having made a permanent switch worth more than £19million from Slavia Prague in July 2020, following a productive loan stint, the central midfielder made himself one of the first names on the team sheet during David Moyes' reign and was pivotal in ending the Hammers' wait for silverware by clinching the Europa Conference League trophy last year.

But World Cup winner Guido Rodriguez's arrival as a free agent has left Soucek in danger of falling down the pecking order, and GMS sources have been informed that West Ham are willing to cash in if he insists he is unhappy with not being a regular starter under Lopetegui and wants to quit.

Tomas Soucek's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Guido Rodriguez Tomas Soucek Guido Rodriguez Pass completion percentage 75.1 85.2 Clearances 3.42 2.15 Blocks 1.72 1.32 Tackles 1.66 2.59 Shots 1.35 0.88 Goals 0.22 0.10 Statistics correct as of 14/08/2024

The Czech Republic international still has three years remaining on his £90,000-per-week contract, meaning the east Londoners are in a strong negotiating position and under no pressure to lower their demands if admirers test their resolve with formal offers during the final weeks of the transfer window.

West Ham are open to keeping Soucek on board if he wants to fight for his place at the London Stadium, GMS sources have learned, but there is uncertainty over whether he is keen on potentially spending prolonged periods on the bench after being a key part of the plans while Moyes was in charge.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tomas Soucek won 108 aerial battles during the 2023/24 Premier League campaign, which is a significantly higher figure than all of his West Ham United teammates

East Londoners are Fielding Soucek Enquiries

Admirers sniffing an opportunity to land Czech Republic international

GMS sources have been told that West Ham have already begun fielding enquiries about Soucek's availability and the terms of a possible deal thanks to suitors sniffing an opportunity to pounce due to question marks over whether he will be able to beat the likes of Edson Alvarez, Rodriguez and Lucas Paqueta to a regular starting berth.

The 29-year-old has made 207 appearances for the Hammers, finding the back of the net 32 times and registering a further 11 assists along the way, and it has emerged that he has plenty of interested parties circling for his signature as sides aim to bolster their respective squads ahead of the transfer deadline.

Soucek is very happy and settled in his current surroundings, GMS sources recently revealed, but he may be forced to assess his options if he wants to improve his chances of heading to the 2026 World Cup as Lopetegui restructuring West Ham's midfield has left his role within the set-up in jeopardy.

