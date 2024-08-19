West Ham United star Tomas Soucek is eager to remain at the London Stadium and fight for a place at the forefront of head coach Julen Lopetegui's plans instead of setting his sights on departing ahead of the transfer window slamming shut later this month, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Hammers, who were condemned to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa as they got their Premier League campaign underway, have not been afraid to splash the cash as the August 30 deadline closes in and made Aaron Wan-Bissaka their latest acquisition when he completed a £15million switch from Manchester United.

Max Kilman has been West Ham's most expensive arrival, thanks to a £40million agreement being found with Wolverhampton Wanderers, but there is time for further alterations to be made to Lopetegui's squad as technical director Tim Steidten continues leading the east Londoners' recruitment drive.

Soucek Seeking to Remain at London Stadium

Czech Republic international aiming to prove worth to Lopetegui

Sources close to Soucek have informed GMS that he ideally wants to stay in his current surroundings instead of embarking on a fresh challenge in the coming days, and he is aiming to prove that he is worthy of being a key component in Lopetegui's side amid increased competition from summer arrival Guido Rodriguez.

The central midfielder was among the first names on the team sheet while David Moyes was in charge, making 207 appearances under the Scotsman, and he was included in the starting line-up for the opening day loss to Aston Villa as Edson Alvarez continues nursing an injury he suffered on international duty at the Copa America.

Although there is an expectation for Soucek to be the subject of offers before the fast-approaching deadline, GMS sources understand that he is keen to fight for his future and battle with the likes of Rodriguez for regular game time instead of agitating for a transfer in the coming days.

Tomas Soucek's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Guido Rodriguez Tomas Soucek Guido Rodriguez Pass completion percentage 75.1 85.2 Clearances 3.42 2.15 Blocks 1.72 1.32 Tackles 1.66 2.59 Shots 1.35 0.88 Goals 0.22 0.10 Statistics correct as of 19/08/2024

The Czech Republic international still has three years remaining on his contract, which allows him to pocket £90,000-per-week at the London Stadium, meaning that West Ham are not under pressure to cash in and he could also insist on remaining in the capital regardless of whether a potential bid is accepted.

Soucek's future is still up in the air despite being handed a start as Lopetegui's tenure got underway, according to GMS sources, and teammate James Ward-Prowse has also found himself in a precarious position as he fits even less into the former Real Madrid head coach's plans.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tomas Soucek won 108 aerial battles during the 2023/24 Premier League campaign, which is a significantly higher figure than all of his West Ham United teammates

Soucek's Salary at Risk of Deterring Suitors

Midfielder's wage demands in danger of being major stumbling block

GMS sources have been told that Soucek's wages have the potential to be a significant stumbling block if any admirers attempt to test West Ham's resolve by lodging a formal offer before the transfer window closes next week, while Alvarez's continued absence means Lopetegui could resist the temptation to accept bids.

It has emerged that the Mexico international is not expected to return to contention for game time until the trip to Fulham on September 14, and the Hammers will want to avoid being left short of options for the clashes against Crystal Palace and Manchester City before travelling to Craven Cottage.

West Ham are weighing up their options, but Soucek's desire to stay on their books has come as a significant twist as GMS sources were previously made aware that the 29-year-old would be open to quitting if it became clear during the opening stages of the campaign that he will have limited first-team opportunities.

