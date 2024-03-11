Highlights West Ham United are in the hunt for Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo once again after also previously showing interest in luring him to the London Stadium.

The 26-year-old is on course to be available without the Hammers having to fork out a fee as his contract is due to expire at the end of June.

Technical director Tim Steidten has outlined the heart of the West Ham defence as an area that needs strengthening ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

West Ham United have reignited their interest in Fulham star Tosin Adarabioyo after prioritising a move for a new central defender ahead of European action potentially returning to the London Stadium for a fourth consecutive season, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although there is uncertainty over whether boss David Moyes will remain in the dugout, thanks to the Scotsman admitting that he will not entertain signing a new contract until the campaign has reached its climax, Hammers technical director Tim Steidten is making plans before the transfer window reopens for business in the summer.

West Ham bolstered their backline with the £20million addition of Konstantinos Mavropanos from Bundesliga side Stuttgart in August, resulting in captain Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd having more competition for places, but a 2-2 draw with Premier League strugglers Burnley last weekend highlighted that fresh options may be needed.

Adarabioyo Contract Situation Intriguing for Steidten

Fulham Defender Returns to Hammers' Shortlist

Adarabioyo is back on West Ham's radar ahead of the summer transfer window after his contractual situation at Fulham has resulted in there being plenty of intrigue and Steidten taking note of a potential opportunity to pounce for his services, according to GMS sources.

The 26-year-old entered the final six months of his Craven Cottage deal at the turn of the year, which allows him to pocket £40,000-per-week, and the west Londoners have failed to persuade him to pen fresh terms despite enjoying an impressive campaign under Marco Silva's tutelage and posting better statistics than Zouma this season.

Tosin Adarabioyo's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Kurt Zouma in the Premier League this season Tosin Adarabioyo Kurt Zouma Pass completion percentage 84.7 82.7 Percentage of aerial battles won 72.1 57.6 Percentage of dribblers tackled 71.4 57.1 Interceptions 1.50 0.90 Tackles 1.33 0.59 Statistics correct as of 11/03/2024

Adarabioyo has been able to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas suitors since January, but he has not held successful negotiations with any sides outside the Premier League at this stage and is on course to become a free agent at the end of June if he does not commit his long-term future to Fulham.

GMS sources understand that attracting a new centre-back to the London Stadium is high on the agenda for West Ham ahead of beginning their shopping for next season and beyond, and the former England under-19 international has worked his way onto their shortlist of potential acquisitions after they previously mulled over whether to attempt to lure him away from his current employers.

West Ham Facing Competition Ahead of Summer Window

AC Milan Keeping Tabs on Adarabioyo Amid Long-Term Uncertainty

AC Milan are monitoring Adarabioyo's situation after scouring the Premier League for a low-cost defender, according to Italian media outlet Calciomercato, but they have stopped short of making progress in discussions after initially turning down the opportunity to make a move during the winter window.

The report suggests that the Rossoneri were alerted to the former Manchester City academy graduate during the early stages of 2024 before deciding against lodging a proposal, but he is still being assessed after making 19 appearances in all competitions this season and their interest in Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly has waned due to his injury issues.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tosin Adarabioyo does not have the best of records against West Ham United as he has been on the losing side three times in five fixtures, but he scored during Fulham's 5-0 thumping of the east Londoners earlier this season

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Adarabioyo's future is in his own hands as he edges closer to becoming a free agent, while his contract situation would have resulted in Fulham seriously considering whether to cash in if a suitable offer was tabled ahead of the winter window's February 1 deadline.

It is understood that Tottenham Hotspur, Monaco, Atalanta, Lyon and Roma have also been suitors of the 6 ft 5 colossus in recent months, but a deal failed to come to fruition midway through the season and there could be a tussle for his signature in the coming months.

Fulham chief Silva has made no secret of his wish for Adarabioyo to resist the temptation to embark on a fresh challenge and, instead, sign a new contract as the Portuguese tactician has described him as 'special'.

