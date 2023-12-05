Highlights West Ham United are monitoring Porto's Zaidu Sanusi ahead of potentially looking to pounce when the January transfer window opens for business.

Hammers technical director Tim Steidten has been watching the Nigeria international closely and scouts have been sent to see him in action.

Sanusi and his representatives held discussions with West Ham and Nottingham Forest over a move a matter of months ago.

West Ham United are 'tracking' Zaidu Sanusi ahead of potentially looking to lure the Porto star to the London Stadium next month, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT whether boss David Moyes has a back-up plan in case a move falls through.

Having sanctioned the £105million departure of Declan Rice to Arsenal during the summer, the Hammers used the funds to freshen up their squad with the likes of Mohammed Kudus, Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse as they aimed to build on securing Europa Conference League glory.

Although some of the recruits have got their West Ham career off to a flying start, with Kudus bagging his fifth goal in claret and blue during the 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace last weekend, Moyes will be handed another opportunity to draft in reinforcements when the winter window opens for business at the turn of the year.

Steidten spearheading Hammers' move for Sanusi

West Ham technical director Tim Steidten has been watching Sanusi closely and appreciated him for a long time, according to TEAMtalk, ahead of potentially heading to the negotiating table in an attempt to persuade Porto to cash in.

The report suggests the Nigeria international, who has been limited to just 185 minutes of Primeira Liga action this campaign, has impressed Hammers scouts after the acquisition of a new left-back has been identified as a key plan ahead of next month.

West Ham are long-term admirers of Sanusi and joined Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest in holding discussions with him and his representatives during the final weeks of the summer transfer window, but a move failed to materialise and he has remained at the Estadio do Dragao.

Zaidu Sanusi's season-by-season statistics in the Portuguese top flight Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off 2019/20 24 1 2 2 0 2020/21 25 1 1 1 1 2021/22 24 3 0 2 0 2022/23 18 0 0 3 0 2023/24 3 1 0 0 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

Porto are in a strong negotiating position thanks to the 26-year-old's contract, which allows him to pocket just shy of £13,000-per-week, having more than three-and-a-half years to run, meaning his suitors may struggle to negotiate a mid-season switch.

Sanusi would provide Emerson Palmieri, who has been on West Ham's books since sealing a £15million move from London rivals Chelsea last year, with fresh competition for a starting berth if he heads to the capital in the coming weeks.

Moyes is in the market for a new option on the left-hand side of the Hammers' backline as the long-serving Aaron Cresswell is due to enter the final six months of his £50,000-per-week deal at the turn of the year and could leave as a free agent next summer.

But respected reporter Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that it may be best for all parties if the 33-year-old embarks on a fresh challenge by rubber-stamping a move during the fast-approaching January transfer window, which would make sourcing a replacement a priority.

Jones understands that West Ham have been keeping tabs on Sanusi for a prolonged period and are eager to acquire a left-back before the January transfer window slams shut.

But the reputable journalist is aware that the Hammers are preparing to look at alternative options and refusing to solely focus on the former Santa Clara man, who is currently competing in the Champions League, as Moyes is in the market for further defensive reinforcements.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"Sanusi is definitely a player that they have looked at. We know that bringing in a new left-back is something that West Ham have had an eye on for a while. "I think we'll probably see them looking in the market for a couple of defensive additions, to be honest. But at what level of spending, I'm not too sure at the moment. "We'll see them cast their net far and wide, like they always do, but Sanusi is a player they've been tracking."

West Ham exploring Edouard deal

West Ham are exploring the possibility of being able to sign Palace striker Odsonne Edouard next month, according to FootballTransfers, with a loan and permanent switch being mulled over as the opening of the January window nears.

Although the report suggests that Eagles boss Roy Hodgson is open to offloading the 25-year-old, who is preparing to enter the final 18 months of his £90,000-per-week contract, there have not been any indications that the east Londoners are prepared to spend big money in order to acquire his services.

West Ham are fully aware of the problems Edouard can cause for defenders as he claimed his seventh goal of the season by pouncing on a Konstantinos Mavropanos error and grabbing the equaliser as his current employers left the London Stadium with a point on Sunday.

Related West Ham now 'looking to explore' Timo Werner deal in January West Ham United are running the rule over whether a deal for Timo Werner would be possible when the transfer window reopens

The former France under-21 international has been with Palace since a £14million switch from reigning Scottish Premiership champions Celtic was completed two years ago, but he has struggled to reproduce the free-scoring form he enjoyed north of the border.

Although Edouard has made 76 Premier League appearances during his spell at Selhurst Park, only 51 of those outings have been from the start and he has got his name on the scoresheet just 17 times.