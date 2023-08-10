West Ham United are expected to sign five players during the summer transfer window, as journalist Dean Jones provides some information on a potential move for Trevoh Chalobah, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Hammers have a hefty transfer budget after Declan Rice completed a £105m move to Arsenal.

West Ham United transfer news - Latest

After a slow start to the window, things are starting to pick up for the Hammers in terms of incomings.

Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse is now close to making the move to the London Stadium, with David Ornstein reporting that a £30m fee has been agreed.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has also confirmed that Ajax's Edson Alvarez has now flown to England to complete his transfer to the capital club.

It's understood that Manchester United defender Harry Maguire could soon join David Moyes' side, with an agreement in principle reached with the Red Devils.

Despite the potential incomings, another spanner has been thrown into the works with Manchester City reportedly interested in signing Lucas Paqueta, who is keen on a move to the Etihad Stadium.

It could be a busy few weeks for the Hammers in the transfer market, and journalist Jones has now provided an update on their potential incomings this summer.

What has Jones said about West Ham?

Jones has hinted that Chelsea defender Chalobah, who will reportedly cost £45m, could be one to keep an eye on.

The journalist adds that he expects West Ham to sign at least five players between now and the end of the window.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "At a time when Chelsea are offloading players they don’t think are quite good enough, it feels like a good opportunity West Ham could take advantage of.

"I think he could actually survive at Chelsea, just about, but I also think he has bigger aspirations than that, and I’ve heard he has been open to listening to new opportunities.

"We’re looking at a massive month ahead for the Hammers, they will sign five players and have to find a way to make this all add up so they have a much stronger squad.

"As part of that they are looking for perfect partnerships all over the pitch and if Chalobah was to come in I think he would complement someone like Kurt Zouma."

What's next for West Ham?

With Maguire, Ward-Prowse, and Alvarez all looking promising in terms of West Ham's chances of signing them, it could be time to move on to bringing in a striker.

Gianluca Scamacca recently returned to Italy, signing for Atalanta, and with Michail Antonio and Danny Ings ageing, it could be a priority area.

Journalist Jones has also told GIVEMESPORT that West Ham have previously shown interest in AC Milan striker Divock Origi and Chelsea youngster Armando Broja.

Elsewhere, the Daily Express have claimed that Arsenal attacker Folarin Balogun is also a player West Ham have taken a look at.

After a disappointing start to the window, things are looking up for West Ham fans.