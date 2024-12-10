West Ham United co-owner David Sullivan is not on course to hand David Moyes the opportunity to return to the London Stadium dugout even though the Scottish tactician is open to being installed as Julen Lopetegui's successor a matter of months after his second spell in charge came to an end, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Hammers were not afraid to splash the cash during the summer transfer window, with Max Kilman being the most expensive acquisition thanks to completing a £40million switch from Wolverhampton Wanderers, and a win over his former employers on Monday allowed them to move nine points clear of the Premier League's relegation zone.

But underwhelming results and performances have resulted in Lopetegui coming under intense pressure, despite signing an initial two-year contract when he was given the task of replacing Moyes at the end of last season, and it has led to Sullivan and other members of West Ham's hierarchy contemplating a managerial change.

Moyes Not Expected to Seal Hammers Return

Tactician has shown willingness to head back to London Stadium

Moyes is very unlikely to be offered the chance to enjoy a third spell in charge of West Ham, according to GMS sources within the London Stadium, despite key decision-makers behind the scenes continuing to consider their options in the aftermath of returning to winning ways with a 2-1 victory against Wolves earlier this week.

The 61-year-old, who ended the Hammers' 43-year wait for major silverware by leading them to Europa Conference League glory in 2023, has been scouring the market for a potential landing spot since the east Londoners made the decision to go in an alternative direction instead of tying him down to a new contract.

But, in a significant twist after it emerged that Moyes is open to working with Sullivan a matter of months after parting company, GMS sources have been informed that West Ham are playing down the idea of offering a route back to familiar surroundings in the coming weeks and he will have to seek opportunities elsewhere as he aims to get back into management.

The former Everton and Manchester United chief has shown a willingness to take over as caretaker manager if required, but his former employers are prioritising other targets ahead of potentially wielding the axe after finding themselves playing catch-up in the race for a European qualification spot.

Lopetegui is continuing to fight for his job and remains under pressure despite grabbing three points against Wolves, GMS sources have learned, but Moyes is not poised to be given the nod to replace the ex-Real Madrid head coach if Sullivan and other influential decision-makers wield the axe.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: David Moyes has enjoyed 1,126 matches in management, with him picking up 482 wins along the way

Lopetegui Remains in Danger of Being Sacked

Spaniard's long-term future in charge not guaranteed

GMS sources have been told that Lopetegui's long-term future in the West Ham hot-seat is still not guaranteed even though his side got back to winning ways earlier this week, and the east Londoners will genuinely consider the idea of making a short-term appointment if he oversees another poor run of form.

The Spanish tactician has only led the Hammers to six victories from his 17 matches at the helm, while convincing defeats at the hands of Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Nottingham Forest and Arsenal have left him struggling to build a strong relationship with large sections of the fanbase.

Sullivan has been keen to avoid making a knee-jerk decision and upcoming fixtures against Bournemouth, Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton have been pinpointed as an opportunity to see whether Lopetegui is capable of enjoying an upturn in fortunes, GMS sources understand, but the co-owner came close to making a change last week.

Related Jarrod Bowen Reveals What Sparked Mario Lemina Clash After West Ham 2-1 Wolves Tensions boiled over at full-time in a game that could have major ramifications for both managers

West Ham are also looking for the 58-year-old to repair relationships with key members of the squad after GMS sources recently revealed there are fears that Mohammed Kudus, Niclas Fullkrug and Jean-Clair Todibo could look to quit if he remains at the helm for the foreseeable future.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 10/12/2024