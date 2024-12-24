West Ham United are increasingly confident of keeping Mohammed Kudus at the London Stadium for the remainder of the campaign as admirers are unlikely to meet their increased demands during the fast-approaching winter transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Hammers chairman David Sullivan allowed head coach Julen Lopetegui to splash the cash following his appointment as David Moyes' successor in the summer, with Max Kilman being the most expensive acquisition thanks to completing a £40million switch from Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers.

But the Spanish tactician, who has led West Ham to just six wins from his opening 19 matches ahead of a trip to Southampton on Boxing Day, is working with technical director Tim Steidten to ensure Kudus and other key members of the squad will not head through the exit door in the coming weeks.

Hammers Confident Kudus Will Stay On Board

Arsenal and Manchester City unlikely to meet increased demands

West Ham will not entertain offloading Kudus unless a bid worth close to £100million is tabled ahead of the winter window's February 3 deadline, according to GMS sources, resulting in the east Londoners being adamant that he is on course to remain among Lopetegui's options for the rest of the campaign.

Although the Ghana international has a £85million release clause written into his contract, interested parties will only be able to activate it during the summer, meaning the Hammers have an opportunity to attempt to price him out of a mid-season switch by seeking more than that figure.

GMS sources have been informed that West Ham have increased their demands for Kudus due to being desperate to avoid being left with little time to find a replacement, while admirers Arsenal and Manchester City are unlikely to stump up the cash in the aftermath of him bagging the equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend.

The winger has been on the Hammers' books since sealing a £38million move from Eredivisie heavyweights Ajax in August 2023, and his current employers will not contemplate sanctioning his departure for less than his release clause due to an awareness that suitors could be tempted to spend big in a matter of months.

Influential figures at West Ham know there is very little chance of Arsenal, Manchester City or any other interested parties spending significant sums on targets next month, GMS sources have learned, and they are content with keeping him on board ahead of potentially sanctioning his exit at the end of the season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohammed Kudus has been averaging 1.2 shots on target per Premier League outing this season

Kudus Earmarked at Similar Valuation to Rice

East Londoners prepared to reject bids which fall short of price tag

GMS sources have been told that West Ham will go into the winter transfer window with a similar stance to what they adopted with Declan Rice, where they were not prepared to accept an offer which fell below their demands, and they will hold out for a similar fee for Kudus' services.

The Hammers sold their then-captain to Premier League title challengers Arsenal for £105million in July 2023, a matter of weeks after he played a pivotal role in winning the Europa Conference League, but they rejected a number of proposals from the north Londoners and Manchester City before cashing in.

West Ham are prepared to sell Kudus at the right price even if it means him leaving midway through the season, GMS sources understand, but low-ball offers will be turned down out of hand as there is an awareness that his exit could have an impact on Lopetegui attempting to steer his side into the top half of the Premier League.

Related Exclusive: West Ham 'Lead Race' to Sign 'Superstar' Southampton Want on Loan West Ham United lead Southampton in race to sign Brighton striker Evan Ferguson on loan during the winter transfer window

Although there has been friction between the 24-year-old and his boss, with GMS sources recently revealing that there are fears that he will push to quit if a managerial change is not made by Sullivan, Arsenal and Manchester City will not be handed an opportunity to negotiate a cut-price fee.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 24/12/2024