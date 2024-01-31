Highlights West Ham United are likely to miss out on signing Jota and Ibrahim Osman, but they could make a move for Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto.

Injuries and international commitments have highlighted West Ham's need for an additional forward.

Talks for both Jota and Osman have stalled, so the Hammers might turn to Gnonto as an alternative option. The club needs to act fast before Gnonto agrees to a new deal with Leeds.

West Ham United appear to have missed out on both Jota and Ibrahim Osman as David Moyes hopes to bolster his attacking options, but journalist Dean Jones has now told GIVEMESPORT that the Hammers could make a move for Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto.

Moyes and his recruitment team have desperately been attempting to bring in a new forward during the January transfer window, but have failed to do so so far. Injuries to Michail Antonio, Lucas Paqueta, and Jarrod Bowen have left the Hammers short at times in attack, while the latter has been forced to play in an unfamiliar centre-forward role due to a lack of options.

Mohammed Kudus is also currently on international duty, which has further highlighted West Ham's need for an additional forward. The capital club have plenty of irons in the fire, but they are yet to get a deal over the line, and the clock is ticking before the window slams shut.

Gnonto an alternative to Jota and Osman

West Ham were pushing to sign Al-Ittihad winger Jota earlier in the transfer window, with the Portuguese star enduring a difficult time in Saudi Arabia. However, it's understood that a deal has now fallen through after there were already major stumbling blocks due to tax and wage concerns. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed to GIVEMESPORT on 30th January that the Hammers were pushing to sign Jota, but they've now moved on to alternative targets.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that talks were advancing between Nordsjaelland and West Ham for young winger Osman, with a fee of around £15m being discussed. However, a deal has currently stalled, so Moyes and his recruitment team could turn to Gnonto.

Wilfried Gnonto - 2023/24 Championship stats vs current teammates (21-12-23) Output Squad rank Dribbles per game 0.9 =5th Fouled per game 1.2 =3rd Assists 1 =6th Shots per game 0.9 =7th Goals 1 =7th Overall rating 6.35 18th Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 31-01-24

Earlier in January, journalist Jones confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Gnonto was an option, alongside Jack Clarke and Steven Bergwijn, but the Hammers appeared to focus on other targets. Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri even reported that Leeds were expecting to sell Gnonto to West Ham in the January transfer window and were looking to sign Manuel Benson as a replacement.

The Athletic have claimed that Gnonto is close to agreeing a new deal with the Yorkshire club, which could scupper West Ham's plans to prise him away from Elland Road. Moyes might need to act fast before the Italian international signs on the dotted line for an extension with Leeds.

Related West Ham have been 'mentioned' in race to sign Callum Wilson from Newcastle West Ham United could look to sign Newcastle striker Callum Wilson this month, but they face competition from some top Premier League sides.

Dean Jones - Gnonto would appeal to Moyes

Jones has suggested that it's been a frustrating week for West Ham after hoping that both Osman and Jota would be joining the club. The journalist adds that they are having to consider the possibility of not bringing anyone in, but Gnonto, who could have departed for Everton in the summer for around £25m, could be a player that appeals to the recruitment team. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"West Ham is an interesting one and they are being offered new opportunities for their attack as deals for Osman and Jota hit the skids. It’s been a pretty frustrating week because they thought at one stage that both players would end up signing. But now they are having to consider the possibility of not signing anyone to bolster their front line. I’m told they don’t want to panic and don’t want to take on a player they didn’t already have on the radar. A situation like Gnonto is one that would appeal but at the moment it hasn’t progressed. But I always stay open-minded when it comes to West Ham in the last hours of a window."

West Ham could lose winger

West Ham's pursuit of a new forward might have to step up in the next 24 hours, with Said Benrahma close to leaving the club. As per the BBC, the Hammers have accepted a loan offer from Lyon for the Algerian winger.

The report claims that a deal would include an obligation to buy of £15, with the 28-year-old set to make a decision. If Benrahma was to depart, it would mean West Ham would be even more desperate to secure the signature of a new forward before the window closes.