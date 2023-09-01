West Ham United are still interested in signing Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri at the London Stadium this summer, as Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor suggests the type of deal the club will target on Deadline Day.

David Moyes hopes to make a late striker addition to his Irons squad before 11 p.m. this evening.

West Ham transfer news – Youssef En-Nesyri

According to the MailOnline, West Ham are considering late swoops for En-Nesyri and Paris Saint-Germain striker Hugo Ekitike after failing to agree a deal to sign Corinthians forward Yuri Alberto. The Irons had a £27m bid for the Morocco striker turned down in January 2021 and were also interested in the 26-year-old last winter. However, a move never developed, with West Ham signing Aston Villa centre-forward Danny Ings, eventually securing their aim of surviving in the Premier League and winning the Europa Conference League.

But with a move for Alberto seemingly falling through, West Ham still have a full day to identify and sign a striker who could fit Moyes’ system. En-Neysri could be the ideal signing, having experienced winning the Europa League, an achievement the Irons aim to replicate this term.

West Ham United summer signings Fee Edson Alvarez (Ajax) £35.4m Sean Moore (Cliftonville) Undisclosed James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) £30m Konstantinos Mavropanos (Stuttgart) £19m Mohammed Kudus (Ajax) £38m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Taylor said about West Ham and En-Nesyri?

Taylor says his information aligns with EXWHUemployee, who claims En-Nesyri is still a striker option for West Ham this summer. The Daily Express journalist can see a domino effect occurring involving Sevilla’s Rafa Mir and Lucas Ocampos.

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “West Ham have tried again to get Alberto, but Corinthians aren't interested. It's been reported by EXWHUemployee that En-Nesyri is still a potential option. That aligns with my information because Mir was in talks to join Valencia, and Ocampos was on course to join Fulham but failed to agree on personal terms. So, I think Sevilla are still willing to let one forward depart the club, and En-Nesyri could probably generate a fair bit of cash. So, we'll have to see, but West Ham will probably look to do a loan with the option to buy.”

What else could West Ham do today?

It could be a busy day at the London Stadium as West Ham scramble to secure any last-minute transfers to boost their chances of success this season. Taylor has also told GIVEMESPORT that the Hammers could move to sign Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen and believes there’s potential for the promising talent to move if Marc Cucurella remains at Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT that the Irons are edging close to a deal for free agent Jesse Lingard, who left Nottingham Forest at the end of his contract in the summer. Therefore, there is plenty of business to be completed in east London before the transfer window closes later this evening.