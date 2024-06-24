Highlights Youssef En-Nesyri is open to becoming West Ham United's latest signing after the Sevilla striker has worked his way onto the east Londoners' radar.

The Morocco international shone under new Hammers head coach Julen Lopetegui when he was in charge of the La Liga outfit.

West Ham have also pinpointed Watford midfielder Ismael Kone as a target after making contingency plans in the wake of Edson Alvarez being forced onto the sidelines.

West Ham United have been boosted in their hopes of landing Youssef En-Nesyri as the Sevilla star is open to sealing a switch to the London Stadium as head coach Julen Lopetegui also turns his attentions towards securing cover for the injured Edson Alvarez, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Brazilian teenager Luis Guilherme became the Hammers' first signing of the summer when he completed a £25million move from Palmeiras earlier this month, but technical director Tim Steidten is refusing to rest on his laurels as he heads up the east Londoners' recruitment drive.

Lopetegui, who has succeeded David Moyes in the West Ham dugout after penning an initial two-year contract, has set his sights on bolstering the squad he has inherited ahead of welcoming Aston Villa to the capital on the opening weekend of the fast-approaching new season.

En-Nesyri Willing to Seal Summer Switch to London Stadium

Hammers preparing to negotiate deal with Sevilla

West Ham have had some positive feedback suggesting that En-Nesyri wants to embark on a fresh challenge with the capital club, according to GMS sources, resulting in the 2023 Europa Conference League winners edging towards entering club-to-club negotiations with current employers Sevilla.

Lopetegui is keen to reunite with the Morocco international centre forward, who found the back of the net 36 times over the course of 115 appearances under his stewardship at the La Liga side, and has pinpointed him as a leading target as preparations are made for his first season at the helm.

En-Nesyri would provide Michail Antonio with stiff competition for a regular starting berth if a switch to the London Stadium is rubber-stamped, and it has emerged that Sevilla are open to sanctioning his departure if their demands for a fee in the region of £21million are met ahead of the August 30 deadline.

Youssef En-Nesyri's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 campaign compared to Michail Antonio Youssef En-Nesyri Michail Antonio Percentage of aerial duels won 42.8 38.4 Shots 2.52 1.60 Shots on target 1.01 0.74 Goals 0.56 0.32 Expected goals 0.38 0.31 Statistics correct as of 24/06/2024

The 27-year-old's stance has come to light after GMS sources recently revealed that West Ham have been planning to step up their interest thanks to being identified as one of the leading marksmen Lopetegui and Steidten are keen to explore a move for as preparations are made for the 2024/25 campaign.

Although the Hammers have been given reason to be optimistic about luring En-Nesyri away from the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium, there are concerns that an injury to Alvarez while on international duty at the Copa America may result in having to put a move on the back-burner for now.

Lopetegui Pinpoints Kone as Alvarez Replacement Target

New head coach seeking cover for injured Mexico international

GMS sources have been informed that Watford central midfielder Ismael Kone is a genuine target for West Ham after they have begun making contingency plans in the aftermath of Alvarez being forced off during Mexico's 1-0 win over Jamaica in the United States during the weekend.

The 26-year-old was left in tears as medical staff tended to him on the NRG Stadium pitch, having pulled up while tracking back to stop a counter-attack, and the Hammers are fearful of a lengthy spell on the sidelines as they are forced to wait to discover the severity of the problem.

West Ham were already assessing the market after deciding to seek a midfield acquisition, but GMS sources have learned that Lopetegui could choose to prioritise strengthening in the middle of the park as a result of Alvarez suffering an injury which is expected to force him onto the sidelines for a significant period.

Canada international Kone, who has been described as 'aggressive' by former West Ham and Watford chief Slaven Bilic, has been earmarked as a potential addition to the east Londoners' squad as it is believed that the 22-year-old would provide sufficient cover in the former Ajax man's absence.

