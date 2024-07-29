Highlights West Ham United have hit a significant stumbling block in their summer plans as Youssouf Fofana wants to join AC Milan instead of heading to the London Stadium.

The setback comes after the Hammers have also been frustrated in their attempts to sign the likes of Jhon Duran and N'Golo Kante.

Fofana's decision to prioritise a move to AC Milan comes after West Ham have been keeping tabs on his progress for the last 12 months.

West Ham United appear to be on course for further frustration in the transfer market as Youssouf Fofana is desperate to join AC Milan instead of completing a switch to the London Stadium if he leaves current employers Monaco ahead of next month's deadline, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Hammers have backed Julen Lopetegui by splashing the cash since the Spanish tactician succeeded David Moyes in the dugout, with Max Kilman being the most expensive acquisition thanks to sealing a £40million move from Wolverhampton Wanderers, but he has hit major road blocks when attempting to get further deals over the line.

Jhon Duran is still on Aston Villa's books despite suggestions that personal terms have been agreed with West Ham, while Al-Ittihad's N'Golo Kante has also been out of reach as the August 30 cut-off point edges closer, and technical director Tim Steidten is in danger of facing another setback as he leads the recruitment drive.

Fofana Makes AC Milan Preferred Destination

Hammers left frustrated after embarking on long-term pursuit

West Ham are poised to miss out on signing Fofana as he has already made fellow suitors AC Milan aware that he wants to embark on a fresh challenge at the San Siro, according to GMS sources, resulting in Lopetegui being forced to head back to the drawing board as he seeks reinforcements in the middle of the park.

The Hammers' latest road block comes after they also failed to tempt Al-Ittihad into selling Kante when they lodged a £15million bid earlier this month, and time is running out to draft in a fresh option ahead of getting the 2024/25 Premier League campaign underway with a clash against Aston Villa on August 17.

GMS sources have been informed that West Ham have been keeping an eye on Fofana for 12 months as they seek fresh competition for the likes of Edson Alvarez, and the east Londoners only decided to head to the negotiating table when it became apparent that AC Milan are struggling to meet Monaco's demands.

Youssouf Fofana's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Edson Alvarez Youssouf Fofana Edson Alvarez Pass completion percentage 81.2 85.6 Percentage of aerial duels won 51.5 46.9 Tackles 2.03 3.03 Blocks 1.17 2.23 Clearances 1.03 3.07 Statistics correct as of 29/07/2024

Although the 21-cap France international has had a price tag worth in the region of £30million slapped on him by his current employers, highlighting that he is available if the Ligue 1 outfit's financial expectations are met, it has become clear that he is not interested in joining the 2023 Europa Conference League winners.

Fofana's decision to prioritise a move to AC Milan has come as a significant blow for West Ham as they only made it clear that they have an interest in offering a route out of Monaco after they had initially expected that a deal would not open up ahead of the fast-approaching transfer deadline, GMS sources have learned.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Youssouf Fofana made 117 passes during Monaco's 2-1 win over Metz in October, which proved to be the only occasion he broke into three figures for the amount of times he found a teammate in a single Ligue 1 outing throughout the 2023/24 campaign

Rossoneri Adamant East Londoners' Interest Used to Increase Fofana Demands

Serie A giants remain confident of winning race for Frenchman

GMS sources have been told that AC Milan are adamant that Monaco only created a pathway for West Ham to enter the race for Fofana's signature in an attempt to drive up the finances surrounding the deal, but they have remained calm and still believe he will end up heading to the Serie A heavyweights.

The Rossoneri believe that the 25-year-old, who has racked up 22 goal contributions over the course of 175 appearances for his current employers, is the complete midfielder and would complement the likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek if they manage to get the deal over the line in the coming weeks.

West Ham have already been unable to acquire Jean-Clair Todibo and Noussair Mazraoui from Nice and Bayern Munich respectively, alongside Duran and Kante, and the pressure has been turned up on the ownership and Steidten to make inroads ahead of Lopetegui's first season at the helm.

The capital club may have more luck in their pursuit of Aaron Wan-Bissaka as GMS sources recently revealed that Premier League rivals Manchester United are hopeful of the right-back edging closer to the exit door by the end of the week amid ongoing interest from the London Stadium.

