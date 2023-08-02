West Ham United are yet to make a signing in the summer transfer window, and journalist Dean Jones has provided some insight into the 'friction' between Tim Steidten and David Moyes, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Hammers fans may have been expecting reinforcements to have already arrived after receiving £105m for Declan Rice.

West Ham United transfer news - Latest

After qualifying for the Europa League due to winning the Europe Conference League last season, West Ham will be desperate to adequately replace Rice and push on this campaign.

The Hammers struggled for the most part in the Premier League, so losing their talisman could be catastrophic if the club don't act fast in the transfer market.

Steidten was appointed as West Ham's Technical Director back in July and according to the official website, he will be responsible for their player recruitment strategy and scouting department, working closely with Moyes and Sporting Director Mark Noble.

The 44-year-old previously worked with Bundesliga sides Werder Bremen and Bayer Leverkusen.

Now, there appears to be a bit of tension between Steidten and Moyes, and according to talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook, there's an issue with their working relationship.

Crook said: "It looks like there is a clear issue involving David Moyes and Tim Steidten, I think really because of his expertise when it comes to the European market. There seems to be definite pushback I’m told from David Moyes in terms of the recommendations of the new technical director. I wonder if that is because Moyes has loyalty to the likes of Mark Noble and Rob Newman, who seem to have been sidelined."

What has Jones said about West Ham?

Jones has suggested that there is friction between Steidten and Moyes at the moment and believes the transfer window has been a disaster so far.

The journalist adds that he doesn't expect Moyes to walk, but there are certainly some issues that need resolving this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "This transfer window has been a disaster and the two main men, Moyes and Steidten, just can’t seem to agree on much. A signing soon is so important to raise morale and hope for the new season because the fans are starting to get restless.

"I don’t think there is a chance Moyes walks. He’s standing firm and believes in his right to shape the team his way after what he has achieved so far so it will be interesting to see how this friction is sorted out.

"Steidten’s job is to bring new options to the table and that is exactly what he has done, but it has created more problems than solutions this summer."

What's next for West Ham?

One player West Ham were pushing for is Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse, but according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, a deal, for now, is off.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has recently told GIVEMESPORT that West Ham have held internal discussions about signing Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez, as an alternative to Joao Palhinha.

There are certainly plenty of options for the Hammers this summer, but the fans at the London Stadium will be desperate for an official announcement soon.