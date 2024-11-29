Following an embarrassing defeat in this identical fixture last season, West Ham United will be looking for revenge when hosting Arsenal in the Premier League this Saturday afternoon at 17:30.

Starting the season slowly under new boss Julen Lopetegui, the Hammers will be hoping that their 2-0 away victory over Newcastle United last weekend will finally be able to kick them into gear heading forward.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will also be relieved after their last two results after their shaky start to the season, beating Sporting away in the Champions League 5-1 in the midweek and overcoming a tricky Nottingham Forest team 3-0 in their last Premier League outing.

West Ham vs Arsenal Odds

Home Win - 13/2 | Away Win - 4/9 | Draw - 7/2

Given Arsenal's aspirations for title glory this season and their current position in the top four of the division, it is not surprising that the odds are heavily in their favour.

Sitting 14th in the league, it has certainly not been the beginning to the season that most West Ham fans would've hoped for following an impressive window in the summer. A lack of intensity at times has led to them chipping quite a few goals this season, exemplified by their performance in the 3-0 Chelsea defeat earlier this campaign, where a severe lack of intensity saw them dispatched comfortably in the first half by the Blues.

Though back-to-back clean sheets in the Premier League and a great win at St James' Park on the weekend could be the platform that West Ham needs to lift off for the season.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have struggled at times themselves early this season, losing to Bournemouth and Newcastle United while dropping points from winning positions against Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City due to receiving red cards.

Injury to Martin Odegaard stunted the Gunners' creativity, struggling to look as threatening in the final third without their Norwegian magician. However, with Odegaard now returning to action, Arsenal have looked back to their offensive best in their last two matches, scoring eight goals across both games.

West Ham vs Arsenal - Odds Results Bet Fractional Decimal American West Ham Win 13/2 7.5 +650 Draw 7/2 4.5 +350 Arsenal Win 4/9 1.44 -225

Scoreline Odds: Lowest Odds on a 2-1 away win

Draw 1-1 - 8/1 | West Ham Win 1-0 - 18/1 | Arsenal Win 2-1 - 7/1

Arsenal are the more prolific scorers, having scored 21 goals in the league this season, and possessing multiple forms of attacking threat, with an important one being set pieces. Meanwhile, West Ham have hit the back of the net on 15 occasions in the Premier League this season despite inconsistent performances, displaying that on their day they can be an attacking force.

West Ham vs Arsenal Scoring Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Both Teams to Score 8/11 1.73 -138 Neither Team to Score EVENS 2.0 +100

However, defensively, West Ham have been quite disappointing this campaign despite recording two clean sheets in their last two games, allowing 19 goals so far. Contrarily, Arsenal boast the second-best defensive record in the division this season, conceding 12 goals, and securing four clean sheets.

West Ham vs Arsenal - Top Five Scorelines with Lowest Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American West Ham Win 2-1 7/1 8.0 +700 Arsenal Win 1-0 15/2 8.5 +750 Arsenal Win 2-0 15/2 8.5 +750 Draw 1-1 8/1 9.0 +800 Arsenal Win 3-0 11/1 12.0 +11100

The last time these two sides met at the London Stadium, Arsenal conducted a demolition job on the hosts in a 6-0 defeat. However, West Ham are usually known to give their London rivals a good game, taking points from the Gunners in the Premier League in 2023, securing a 2-0 win and 2-2 draw. The Hammers also knocked Arteta's men out of the EFL Cup last campaign, beating them 3-1 at home.

West Ham vs Arsenal Over/Under Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Over 0.5 1/25 1.04 -2500 Under 0.5 9/1 10.0 +900 Over 1.5 2/9 1.22 -450 Under 1.5 3/1 4.0 +300 Over 2.5 4/6 1.67 -150 Under 2.5 11/10 2.1 +110 Over 3.5 13/8 2.63 +163 Under 3.5 4/9 1.44 -225 Over 4.5 7/2 4.5 +350 Under 4.5 1/6 1.17 -600 Over 5.5 7/1 8.0 +700 Under 5.5 1/16 1.06 -1600

Goalscorer Odds: Bukayo Saka leads goalscoring odds

Bowen - 10/3 | Ings - 4/1 | Saka - 11/8 | Havertz - 29/20

It is no shock that Jarrod Bowen leads the odds for the most likely scorer for West Ham at 10/3 to score anytime, as the Englishman hit the back of the net 16 times last season, and has scored three thus far.

West Ham Goalscorer Odds vs Arsenal Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal Anytime Jarrod Bowen 17/2 9.5 +850 10/3 4.33 +333 Danny Ings 10/1 11.0 +1000 4/1 5.0 +400 Michail Antonio 10/1 11.0 +1000 4/1 5.0 +400 Tomas Soucek 11/1 12.0 +1100 24/5 5.8 +480 Crysencio Summerville 12/1 13.0 +1200 11/2 6.5 +550 Carlos Soler 14/1 15.0 +1400 13/2 7.5 +650

Tomas Soucek also represents intriguing odds in this affair at 11/1 to score first and 24/5 anytime. The Czech Republic holding midfielder is always a goal threat for the home side due to his tall frame and ability to arrive in the box, scoring seven goals last season, and recording three already this campaign.

Arsenal Goalscorer Odds vs West Ham Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal Anytime Bukayo Saka 4/1 5.0 +400 11/8 2.38 +138 Kai Havertz 9/2 5.5 +450 29/20 2.45 +145 Gabriel Jesus 11/2 6.5 +550 2/1 3.0 +200 Gabriel Martinelli 6/1 7.0 +600 9/4 3.25 +225 Leandro Trossard 6/1 7.0 +600 11/5 3.2 +220 Raheem Sterling 13/2 7.5 +650 23/10 3.3 +230

Bukayo Saka is considered Arsenal's strongest goal threat in this affair at 4/1 to score first and 11/8 anytime, having scored four goals this season and 16 last time around. Leandro Trossard also provides great value at 6/1 to score first and 11/5 anytime, as the Belgian international has displayed a propensity to pop up with important goals for the away team, scoring 12 last campaign.

Prediction: Arsenal to score narrow 2-1 win at the London Stadium

Arteta's men to secure vital three points in London derby

Despite running riot in this fixture last season, it is very unlikely that Arsenal will steamroll themselves to three points this time around, considering that West Ham will be determined to put things right. This match is more likely to be quite a tight affair, with the home side looking to sit and make it difficult for Arteta's team to break them down.

They will also pose Arsenal with a considerable threat in the transitions, as players like Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, and Crysencio Summerville are technically astute and can break quickly.

Though we believe that Arsenal will overcome this hurdle and will win this game in a narrow 2-1 victory. Looking back to their best in forward areas, they will likely create enough chances to get over the line and should be able to deal with the transitional threat of the home team.

Both teams to score (8/11)

Match to end in 2-1 Arsenal win (7/1)

Jarrod Bowen to score first (17/2)

Bukayo Saka to score any time (11/8)

