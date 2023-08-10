Highlights The West Ham United vs. Millwall rivalry is a fierce and enduring clash that goes beyond football, representing territorial pride and identity in East versus South East London.

The rivalry between the two clubs dates back to the early 1900s and is fueled by their shared history, proximity, and the struggles of their primarily dockworker fan bases.

The head-to-head record between Millwall and West Ham is closely contested, with 38 wins for Millwall, 34 wins for West Ham, and 27 draws, showcasing the historic fervor of the rivalry. Hooliganism has marred the rivalry at times, but efforts have been made to ensure safety and move forward from these incidents.

In the bustling heart of London, a football rivalry simmers that transcends the boundaries of the pitch and has, for generations, etched itself into the very fabric of the city's cultural landscape.

Welcome to the fierce, unyielding saga of West Ham United vs. Millwall. It's a rivalry steeped in history, passion, and, at times, controversy. Here at GIVEMESPORT, we delve deep into the origins, the moments of high drama, and the figures that have come to define this enmity.

This isn't just a game – it's a declaration of territorial pride and identity, a tale of East versus South East London. Two clubs, separated by the River Thames, yet interconnected through a century of competition and shared tales of loyalty and fervor. Football fans may laud the North London or Merseyside derbies, but few clashes bring a city to a standstill quite like West Ham vs. Millwall.

So, whether you're a die-hard Hammers or Lions supporter, or just a football enthusiast looking to unravel one of the game's most compelling narratives, strap in. We're about to embark on a journey through time, exploring every tackle, goal, and flare-lit night that has defined this London clash. Let's get started...

Rivalry origins

When we talk of legendary football rivalries, the clash between Millwall and West Ham United ranks among the fiercest in English football. Born from the gritty streets of East London, these clubs, initially dubbed Millwall Rovers (and then Athletic) and Thames Ironworks, stood a mere three miles apart, forging an early enmity. Their first footballing duel traces back to the 1899-1900 FA Cup, setting the stage for countless electric encounters.

Coined the 'Dockers derby', the roots of this rivalry run deep, with football merely one expression of a larger conflict. Both fan bases were primarily dockers, toiling away at shipyards on either bank of the Thames. And as these dockers were often employed by competing firms, battling for the same contracts, the fierce pitch encounters mirrored their daily struggles and competitions.

By 1904, West Ham planted its flag at the Boleyn Ground, once part of Essex until the borders shifted in 1965. Not to be outdone, Millwall in 1910 sailed across the Thames, settling in New Cross, South East London. While this physical move separated them slightly more, their rivalry intensified, no longer being immediate East London neighbours.

Fast-forward to modern times, and while the terrains have changed, the intensity hasn't. Millwall found a new home in Bermondsey's The Den in 1993, and West Ham took residence at Stratford's illustrious London Stadium in 2016. They now stand just shy of four miles apart, but the spirit of their rivalry, shaped by history, proximity, and shared roots, remains as fervent as ever. Whenever these two titans clash, it's not just a game, but a raw expression of London's soul.

Club foundations

In the heart of London's bustling East End, 1885 witnessed the rise of Millwall Rovers Football Club, a team crafted by the tinsmiths of JT Morton's canned food empire on the iconic Isle of Dogs.

Fast forward a decade, and Dave Taylor, a prominent foreman at the Thames Ironworks and Shipbuilding Company - the last of London's shipbuilding giants - alongside the entrepreneurial owner, Arnold Hills, envisioned a football club. Their aim? Uplifting the spirits and morale of a workforce that built ships by day and lived for football.

The proximity of the two teams - a mere three miles apart - set the stage for an unfolding saga. With both sets of players and their passionate fans rooted in rival industries, jostling for the same business contracts, sparks were bound to fly. While their early skirmishes were primarily reserve matches, they were anything but low-key. Their first encounter in December 1895 saw Millwall Athletic Reserves deliver a crushing 6-0 blow to a budding Thames Ironworks squad.

But the real drama unfurled on 23 September 1897, as the two footballing giants clashed in a high-stakes friendly. With 1,200 spectators bearing witness at Millwall's Athletic Grounds, Millwall Athletic stood tall with a 2-0 victory, cementing their early dominance in this enduring football tale.

Head-to-head record

In the storied football annals of London, few rivalries spark as much debate as that between Millwall and West Ham. Across 99 heated encounters, the scorecard reads: Millwall with 38 wins, West Ham securing 34, and a tense 27 ending all square. A testament to their historic fervour, before the echoes of the First World War, these East London titans faced off a staggering 60 times in a mere 16-year span, battling mainly in the Southern and Western Football Leagues.

Fast-forward to the years post-1916, and the two have locked horns 39 times across various league and cup fixtures. Interestingly, they've often danced to different divisional tunes, sharing the same Football League tier for just 12 seasons. But division differences haven't dimmed the fervour. The sheer energy and anticipation of the derby remains electric, with both sets of supporters holding onto this rivalry as the most significant.

It's been a while since their last face-off, with the 2011-12 Championship marking their last battlefield. And as we gear up for the 2023-24 season, West Ham continues to fight with the Premier League's elite, while Millwall challenge contenders in the Championship. The stage might change, but the passion? That remains timeless.

Hooliganism

It is a rivalry that has, over the decades, spilled from the pitch into darker territories. Millwall and West Ham’s intense rivalry, well-documented in books and films, offers a haunting glimpse into the hooligan underbelly of British football. The notorious factions at the helm? West Ham's Inter City Firm and Millwall's Bushwackers.

This feud has been marred by violence on various occasions. In 1976, the footballing world was stunned by the death of a Millwall fan, a tragedy mirrored a decade later with the killing of a West Ham supporter in 1986. The animosity peaked again during the scenes of the 2009 Upton Park riot. Before the match even kicked off, tensions exploded around the iconic ground, leading to several injuries and an incident where a Millwall supporter was stabbed.

As a testament to the gravity of this rivalry, the Metropolitan Police went all out during their 2011-12 season face-offs. Unprecedented London-wide operations were put into motion, ensuring that the games remained incidents-free, a beacon of hope that sport can move forward without its darker shadows.

Hooliganism resonated most loudly during the '70s and '80s and it was West Ham's Inter City Firm and Millwall's Bushwackers who led the charge, with them not only locking horns with each other but also clashing with the police and other team's firms.

1972 saw a testimonial for Millwall's Harry Cripps, a player whose roots began at West Ham. Yet, what should have been a celebration was marred by intense clashes between the two hooligan factions. Tragedy struck in 1976 when a skirmish led to the death of Millwall's Ian Pratt, with him falling out of a train during a fight. Revenge brewed for years, culminating in a fateful match in October 1978. Tensions reached a boiling point with leaflets calling for retribution against West Ham fans. The authorities responded with a massive show of force during the Upton Park fixture, resulting in injuries, arrests, and confiscations.

On the pitch, May 1979 marked a turning point for Millwall as they snapped a 10-game winless streak against the Hammers, dating back 46 years. Pop Robson gave West Ham the lead, but the Lions roared back with goals from Dave Mehmet and Nicky Chatterton.

The violence didn't cease, with the tragic stabbing of 19-year-old West Ham supporter Terry Burns in 1986. But Millwall's on-pitch fortune looked brighter in November 1987, registering their first win at Upton Park in a staggering 73 years, thanks to Teddy Sheringham and Tony Cascarino. This win, as of their 2012 clash, remains the Lions' last away triumph in this heated saga.

As the final whistle blows and fans pour out of the stadiums, whether it's the London Stadium or The Den, the raw emotions and electrifying energy are palpable. But it's essential to remember that while the rivalry between West Ham and Millwall is fierce, it's also a celebration of football's ability to ignite passion, unite communities, and create unforgettable memories.

These encounters, though occasionally marred by incidents off the pitch, showcase the intensity and spirit of London football at its very core. The duels on the field, the songs from the terraces, and the countless tales shared among fans are testament to the enduring appeal of this age-old battle for supremacy.

To outsiders, it may seem like just another game. But to those who've felt the rush of a matchday, heard the roar of the crowd, and witnessed the magic and mayhem first hand, it's an essential chapter in the chronicle of English football.

As the sun sets over London, and the chatter of the latest clash fades into the night, one thing remains clear: the West Ham vs. Millwall rivalry will continue to captivate, divide, and enthrall generations to come. It's more than football; it's the heartbeat of a city that lives and breathes the beautiful game.