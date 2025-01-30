West Ham United are weighing up a move for Liverpool youngster Tyler Morton, 'highly-rated' by Graham Potter and who the Reds are willing to let leave before the winter transfer window closes, according to Rousing the Kop.

The Hammers are continuing to try and strengthen Potter's squad before the window closes and Morton, 22, could be eyed as Guido Rodriguez's replacement amid the Argentine's poor start to life at the London Stadium. It was claimed in November that Rodriguez, 30, 'isn't enjoying London' after arriving as a free agent last summer under former manager Julen Lopetegui.

Morton has struggled for game time under Arne Slot and has made just four appearances for the senior team at Anfield this season, none of which have come in the Premier League. The eight-cap England U21 international is predominantly a defensive midfielder but has played a more advanced role.

West Ham Eyeing Morton Who Is Open To Liverpool Exit

The Irons Could Make An Approach Before The Window Shuts

Morton came off the bench in Liverpool's 3-2 defeat to PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (January 29), which could be his last appearance for his boyhood club if West Ham swoop before the transfer window closes on Monday (February 3). He has failed to establish himself as a first-team member at Anfield after spells on loan at Blackburn Rovers and Hull City.

Tyler Morton Stats (Carabao Cup 2024-25) Appearances (starts) 3 (2) Goals 0 Assists 1 Key Passes 0.3 Accurate Long Balls 0.3 (25%) Interceptions per game 1.0 Tackles per game 1.0 Balls recovered per game 1.7 Ground duels won 1.0 (23%)

Graham Potter is said to be a fan of the "outstanding" young English midfielder, who Jurgen Klopp believes has an 'outstanding' football brain. The German coach handed Morton his Reds debut in the Carabao Cup in September 2021 but spoke at the time about the player needing to work more on his physique.

Morton is open to leaving Liverpool for more first-team opportunities and previously had a loan spell at Hull City, with then manager Liam Rosenior saying his playing style reminded him of Michael Carrick.

A move to the London Stadium to play under Potter may be an enticing proposition. The English tactician worked well with young talents, such as then-20-year-old Alexis Mac Allister, at Brighton & Hove Albion and could look to youth to transform the underperforming Hammers.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 30/01/2025.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox