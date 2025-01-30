After seeing their first bid rejected, West Ham United will return with an improved offer for PSV striker Ricardo Pepi, according to Dutch journalist Rik Elfrink.

Following a summer of heavy spending, West Ham are yet to make an addition to their squad in the winter window. Now managed by Graham Potter, it is believed that the Hammers hope to acquire at least one player in order to offer support to their new manager.

West Ham are in the hunt for a striker before the February 3rd transfer deadline, a position they have suffered a great deal of misfortune with this season. Summer signing Niclas Fullkrug has struggled for fitness since arriving from Borussia Dortmund, while Michail Antonio was ruled out for at least a year after a road traffic accident.

This, combined with Jarrod Bowen’s fractured foot that has kept him out for a number of weeks, has left Danny Ings as West Ham’s only senior striker. As such, their pursuit of a frontman has become all the more imperative for the rest of their campaign.

West Ham keen on Pepi

Hammers will return with another bid

According to reports, West Ham have recently lodged a bid for PSV Eindhoven striker Ricardo Pepi. An American international, Pepi joined PSV in 2023 after a season in Germany with FC Augsburg. The package, which was worth just over £20 million, was immediately rejected by the Dutch side.

Ricardo Pepi 24/25 Stats So Far Competition Appearances Goals Assists Eredivisie 18 11 2 Champions League 7 2 1 TOTO KNVB Beker 2 4 0

The "incredibly prolific" Pepi has been a crucial cog this season for his side and with his form, it is hardly surprising that there are interested parties. Though West Ham saw their first bid knocked back, they will “certainly” return with another offer for the striker, according to Elfrink, who is predicting "fireworks" at PSV this week.

"Fireworks on the transfer market expected at PSV in the coming week. West Ham United will return with 35 million for Pepi, is the expectation."

It would be a brilliant signing for West Ham, offering depth to a position that is in dire need for more bodies. Whether an agreement can be found remains to be seen, though if the Hammers can draft Pepi in before the deadline, it will be a resounding sign of support to their new manager.

