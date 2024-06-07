Highlights West Ham are close to signing 18-year-old Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras.

Hammers director of football Tim Steidten is thought to be behind the move.

A deal for centre-back Fabricio Bruno has stalled amid interest from Saudi Arabian clubs.

West Ham are ‘very close’ to signing Brazilian starlet Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

According to Sheth, talks are at an advanced stage between the clubs as Hammers director of football Tim Steidten has travelled to Brazil to secure the deal.

Guilherme, who made his Palmeiras debut aged just 17 last year, is now set to become the first summer signing for West Ham. The London side replaced David Moyes at the end of last season with ex-Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui stepping in amid a ninth-place finish in the Premier League.

West Ham were close to finalising a deal for centre-back Fabricio Bruno last week, but the deal is now expected to collapse as the Brazilian is now being targeted by the Saudi Pro League clubs.

West Ham in ‘Advanced Stage’ to Sign Luis Guilherme

Move ‘influenced strongly’ by Tim Steidten

Guilherme, who is valued by Palmeiras at about £25m, is now close to joining West Ham this summer after making his professional debut last year.

Sheth, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, says West Ham’s technical director Steidten is likely to have a ‘strong influence’ behind the move for the 18-year-old:

“It is very close, that's what we've been told. Talks are at an advanced stage between West Ham and Palmeiras. “18 years old, got a lot of potential, so it is something to look out for and I think that is a player that might have been influenced quite strongly by Tim Steidten. “I think that's what we're going to see a little bit more of now that West Ham have changed their manager from David Moyes to a head coach in Julen Lopetegui. “So expect the influence of Tim Steidten, and when it comes to recruitment, to grow now, and you'll see his fingerprints a lot on the squad and the recruitment that West Ham do in this window.”

According to MailOnline, Guilherme had been a target for Liverpool and Brentford before advancing in talks with West Ham. The talented winger is now set to travel for a medical ahead of his move to East London.

There appears to be some excitement over the deal, with former footballer Frank McAvennie claiming that David Sullivan is convinced that Luis Guilherme is “the messiah”.

Luis Guilherme Stats (2024) Competition Games Goals Assists Serie A 5 0 1 Copa Libertadores 5 1 0

FA Want to ‘Ban Lucas Paqueta for Life’

If found guilty of betting breaches

Elsewhere in east London, The English Football Association reportedly want to ban West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta for life if he is found guilty of betting charges.

The 26-year-old was accused of picking up four deliberate yellow cards in Premier League matches since he moved to England two years ago.

It has been claimed that 60 people placed bets on Paqueta to be booked in four games against Leicester, Aston Villa, Leeds, and Bournemouth, with overall winnings being worth more than £100,000.

