West Ham United are 'very concerned' over the fitness of summer signing Niclas Fullkrug, according to ExWHUEmployee.

Fullkrug arrived at the London Stadium in the summer from Borussia Dortmund for a purported £27 million on a deal worth £90,000-per-week and has managed just 66 minutes of Premier League action thus far, across three short cameos. New Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui has opted to deploy Michail Antonio over the German, despite the new addition 'showing good signings' in training.

It was reported that Fullkrug would be sidelined for a short while after suffering an injury to his achilles heal tendon in mid-September, but the concerns have now been exacerbated, with the Irons worried about the player's availability at all in the foreseeable future. It's said that the fitness issues are related to his lack of competitive action in recent months.

West Ham 'Very Concerned' About Fullkrug

The striker may not play for a while

Not pulling up trees for the large majority of his career, Fullkrug has developed at the highest level late in his career, enjoying his first prolific campaign in the German top flight in the 2017/18 season for Hannover.

Then excelling for Werder Bremen between 2021 and 2023, the potent centre-forward - labelled a 'monster' - completed a switch to Dortmund last summer in a deal worth upwards of €15 million.

Scoring 15 goals in all competitions last season as BVB reached the Champions League final, West Ham opted to invest £27 million in the 31-year-old this summer, tying the late bloomer down to a four-year contract.

With worrying fitness updates now emerging about the player entering the latter stages of his career, question marks over the decision to hand him such a lengthy deal may begin to be raised.

Limited to just 66 league minutes and 73 minutes in the EFL Cup, Fullkrug has indeed been short on competitive match action for several months. Late featuring in high stakes matches for sustained periods at Euro 2024 this summer, it remains to be seen what the extent of his fitness issues are, although it certainly doesn't appear positive for Julen Lopetegui.

“There are concerns emerging from the club this morning that German forward Niclas Fullkrug could be out for even longer than first expected. “The player was injured on the first international break and hasn’t been seen since, there are fears this absence could go on for a number of weeks yet. “It was hoped he could be back for the Spurs game this weekend but this is now thought to be extremely unlikely and the following Manchester United fixture is also doubtful too."

West Ham were said to be considering signing a replacement for the striker after he picked up his achilles problem, certainly not a good indication of his immediate availability.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Fullkrug Antonio Appearances 29 26 Goals 12 6 Assists 8 2 Shots Per 90 2.03 1.59 Expected Goals Per 90 0.5 0.31 Key Passes Per 90 1.38 0.43 Expected Assist Per 90 0.13 0.07

West Ham Could Lose Kudus

Liverpool are eyeing the player as a Salah replacement

In another piece of bad news for Hammers fans, Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a move for Mohammed Kudus as a replacement for Mohamed Salah. The latter's future on Merseyside is up in the air, with his contract expiring in the summer, and thus the Reds are succession planning ahead of his potential departure.

Arne Slot could pounce on Kudus' disgruntlement in East London, with the Ghanaian said to be involved in a bust-up with Lopetegui. The versatile attacker may be attracted to the prospect of a move to Anfield regardless, and will be keen on improving on his 14-goal campaign last year, potentially feeling bettering this return is more plausibe at Liverpool.

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 16/10/2024