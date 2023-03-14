West Ham look certain to book themselves into the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League when they take on AEK Larnaca in the second leg of their last 16 tie.

The Irons conquered Cyprus last week, coming away with a 2-0 victory, which provided a much-needed boost to a beleaguered David Moyes and a respite from a seriously disappointing domestic campaign to date.

With the club currently only outside the relegation zone on goal difference, some fans might prefer for focus to be solely on securing Premier League football for next season. However, it has been a long 41 years since silverware has come to the East End and after last year’s near miss in the Europa League, it feels like a great shot at glory.

Here is everything you need to know about the game as West Ham look to move past AEK Larnaca and into the last eight of the competition.

When do West Ham play AEK Larnaca?

The match takes place on Thursday 16th March with a kick-off time of 8pm (UK Time).

Where will West Ham vs AEK Larnaca be played?

The second leg will be played at the London Stadium.

Where can you watch West Ham vs AEK Larnaca?

The match is live for UK viewers on BT Sport 3 with coverage starting at 7:30pm (UK time).

For those viewing on Sky, the channel is 417 and for those on Virgin, the channel is 529.

How can you live stream West Ham vs AEK Larnaca?

With the match on BT Sport, it will also be available to view on both the BT Sport Player and Sky Go on mobile/computer/tablet.

Of course, you will need a BT subscription for this.

What happened in the first leg?

As mentioned, in the first leg West Ham came out 2-0 winners, both goals coming late in the first half from Michail Antonio, who badly needed them having only scored three in the league to date.

David Moyes made several changes last week, but it is unclear if he will do so again this time around despite the commanding scoreline. West Ham’s Premier League game with Manchester City at the weekend has been postponed due to City’s participation in the FA Cup, and with an international break to follow, this will be the Iron’s last game until April 2nd.

Have West Ham won a European trophy in their history?

Despite never winning the English league title, the Irons have had success in Europe with two trophies to their name, even if the latter is somewhat questionable.

After winning the FA Cup in 1963-64, they entered and won the old Cup Winners’ Cup the following season.

35 years later, Harry Redknapp’s Paolo Di Canio-led side won the Intertoto Cup, which acted as a pre-season tournament more than anything but a medal is a medal, isn’t it?

Form guide – last five games in all competitions

West Ham D-W-L-L-W: The Irons have struggled to build on anything this season with a 4-0 win against Nottingham Forest coming a week before a reverse scoreline away to Brighton, with a 3-1 FA Cup loss to Manchester United in between. Their first-leg win against Larnaca was followed up with a draw at home to Aston Villa, which has left Premier League safety as precarious as ever.

AEK Larnaca L-L-W-L-D: Larnaca currently sit second in the Cypriot League behind APOEL Nicosia as a result of their recent dodgy form, with two league losses to Apollon, as well as the first leg defeat to West Ham. Their only win in their last five games was a 3-1 victory against the mighty Paralimmi.

West Ham vs AEK Larnaca Team News

West Ham are certain to be without both Lukasz Fabianski and Vladimir Coufal for the second leg, with the former unlikely to play again this season due to a fractured cheekbone and eye socket. Last week’s hero Michail Antonio is 50/50 for the game with a calf injury and might not be risked given the scoreline, via Premier Injuries.

Larnaca have no injury worries for their trip to London.

Predicted Lineups

West Ham Predicted Starting XI: Areola; Kehrer, Zouma, Aguerd, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma; Ings

AEK Larnaca Predicted Starting XI: Piric; Casas, Milicevic, Tomovic, Englezou; Mamas, Ledes; Rosales, Sanjurjo, Jakolis; Lopes

Match prediction

West Ham 3-0 AEK Larnaca: The Irons should have little trouble against the Cypriots and a convincing win would send them into the international break in good spirits, as well as into a European quarter-final for a second straight season.