Highlights West Ham host Aston Villa in the opening weekend of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign.

Unai Emery will be looking to build on his success after finishing fourth last season.

Both sides have made a host of signings and goals are expected at the London Stadium.

The 2024/25 Premier League season officially commences this weekend and, among the plethora of opening fixtures, West Ham will be hosting Aston Villa at the London Stadium. Newly-appointed Julen Lopetegui will be hoping to make a statement of intent after a busy summer of incomings, and a positive result in the curtain-raisers would be the ideal way to do so.

In the midlands, Unai Emery looks on to what may well be Aston Villa's busiest season yet, having achieved Champions League qualification last season. The Villans' squad has seen some major alterations over the summer, with first-team sales like Douglas Luiz and Moussa Diaby leaving large holes to fill. But the hierarchy have responded promptly, and have arranged transfers for Amadou Onana and Ian Maatsen among others, in an attempt to plug gaps.

Ultimately, the Birmingham-based side fared significantly better in comparison to West Ham, and they earned four points out of a possible six in fixtures between the two last term. The latter team's significant outlay this summer suggests an ambition towards reaching the higher spots in the Premier League table. That said, the two sides could be competing for similar positions later on in the season, and the result of their first meeting could prove crucial should this be the case.

Outcome

Bookmakers prefer West Ham United

West Ham largely struggled for results in pre-season with just two wins and a draw in five friendlies. After an initial training camp in Austria, Lopetegui's men flew to Florida but two 3-1 defeats to familiar opposition in the form of Wolves and Crystal Palace meant they returned to England without a win abroad. Fortunately though, they were able to end pre-season on a higher note, after holding Celta Vigo to a 2-2 draw before sealing the Betway Cup on penalties.

While it's generally not worth reading too much into pre-season results, Aston Villa's build-up to the season openers could have been better. Their last five matches included just the one hard-fought 3-2 victory over Athletic Club; their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Borussia Dortmund to take their total losses up to four in that period.

Ultimately, the tides could change for either side in the Premier League's opening fixtures, though neither of the two have been historically successful in matchday one. Villa have lost all three of their previous three openers, while West Ham have been triumphant just once in their last eight openers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: West Ham have lost their opening fixture more times than any other team in Premier League history (15).

In terms of their head-to-head performances, West Ham actually hold a significant advantage - Aston Villa have failed to in all of their previous nine away trips to the East London club, with their last victory in such a circumstance dating all the way back to 2011. As such, the bookmakers prefer the Hammers heading into this clash.

West Ham vs Aston Villa - Outcome odds West Ham win 29/20 Draw 13/5 Aston Villa win 7/4

Over/Under

Goals expected in the captial

Considering their strong league finish last term, Aston Villa have evidently proven to be the better side among the two in this tie, both offensively and defensively. In fact, West Ham's defensive department ranked as one of the worst in the 2024/24 campaign, with just the three relegated teams having conceded more goals. In response, the club's hierarchy have pumped funds into developing the back-line with signings like Max Kilman and Jean-Clair Todibo.

Initial signs aren't quite as promising as some may would have liked, however. The Irons have conceded ten times in their previous five pre-season outings, although their seven goals scored in that period isn't a bad read. Aston Villa coped even worse in comparison though, having scored just four in their last five, and conceded 11. Of course, pre-season outcomes such as this aren't conclusive evidence, considering the fact that most teams tend to rotate heavily in friendlies. In particular, their frontline should improve drastically once Ollie Watkins returns to selection, following his omission for pre-season due to his involvement in the Euros 2024.

Regardless, the two sides displayed some fragilities in defense and both sides possess enough firepower to exploit such weaknesses. Expect the potential of a number of goals being scored at both ends in this fixture.

West Ham vs Aston Villa - Over/Under odds Over 2.5 goals 4/7 Under 2.5 goals 11/8

Related Aston Villa 'Have Found' Alternative Target to Joao Felix Aston Villa remain interested in signing Joao Felix, but Chelsea appear the more likely club to sign the Portuguese.

Goalscorers

Niclas Fullkrug & Ollie Watkins could be involved

West Ham's pre-season goals were spread equally among seven individuals, with the likes of Jarrod Bowen, Mohammed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta among those recording a goal each. Undoubtedly though, all eyes will be on new summer signing, Niclas Fullkrug - the former Dortmund striker recently joined on a £27 million deal, and he could be in line to start on the weekend, following his cameo in West Ham's Betway Cup tie. Having contributed to 20 goals in the Bundesliga last term, he is certainly one to watch this season.

On Emery's side, it was Morgan Rodgers and Cameron Archer leading the way for goals in pre-season, each with three in seven games. However, the latter will be unlikely to start given Watkins' imminent return to center forward. The 28-year-old enjoyed his most prolific season yet last year, recording 19 league goals as well as a division-high of 13 assists. He'll be hoping to continue his form into the new Premier League season, and with that, he is a strong pick to score in the opening fixture.

West Ham vs Aston Villa - Anytime Goalscorer odds Ollie Watkins 8/5 Niclas Fullkrug 7/4 Jarrod Bowen 21/10 Mohammed Kudus 13/5 Morgan Rodgers 13/5 Leon Bailey 3/1

Related West Ham ‘Not Expected’ to Sign £40m Star West Ham United are not expected to sign Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran this summer

Prediction

Entertaining draw at the London Stadium

Aston Villa will be looking to end a record of almost a decade and a half without a win away to West Ham, but after a rather dismal conclusion to pre-season, and considering the loss of a couple of their key first-team stars, it looks like they'll be fighting an up-hill battle here. Lopetegui's new-look West Ham, on the other hand, could stun their opposition with their latest squad additions, and their advantage on home soil will be key.

Ultimately, both sides showed some defensive frailties in pre-season, and equally, both have the firepower to exploit such weaknesses - West Ham with the likes of Bowen, Kudus and Fullkrug and Villa with the likes of Bailey, Rodgers and Watkins. It could be a high-scoring game, but it is tough to pick an outright winner, and so GIVEMESPORT predicts a 2-2 draw.